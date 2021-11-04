Trending Tags

Toronto's New Skating Rink Has A Glistening Ice Loop & Views Of Lake Ontario

Time to sharpen those skates!

Toronto's New Skating Rink Has A Glistening Ice Loop & Views Of Lake Ontario
Harbourfront Centre | Facebook

It's time to dig out your skates because a new ice rink is opening in Toronto and it comes with gorgeous views of Lake Ontario.

The Harbourfront Centre is getting a temporary rink by Synerglace Canada that's set to open on November 15.

The rink features a sheet of ice that goes beneath the concert stage as well as a shining loop that winds around the South Orchard.

There will be a Learn to Skate program offered as well as skate and helmet rentals available onsite.

Admission is free, and it's the perfect way to enjoy the wintry weather and the Toronto waterfront.

Harbourfront Centre Rink

Price: Free admission

When: Opening November 15, 2021 to March 6, 2022, depending on weather

Address: 235 Queens Quay W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Glide around a glistening loop at this new skating spot while enjoying views of Lake Ontario.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

