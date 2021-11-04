Toronto's New Skating Rink Has A Glistening Ice Loop & Views Of Lake Ontario
Time to sharpen those skates!
It's time to dig out your skates because a new ice rink is opening in Toronto and it comes with gorgeous views of Lake Ontario.
The Harbourfront Centre is getting a temporary rink by Synerglace Canada that's set to open on November 15.
The rink features a sheet of ice that goes beneath the concert stage as well as a shining loop that winds around the South Orchard.
There will be a Learn to Skate program offered as well as skate and helmet rentals available onsite.
Admission is free, and it's the perfect way to enjoy the wintry weather and the Toronto waterfront.
Harbourfront Centre Rink
Price: Free admission
When: Opening November 15, 2021 to March 6, 2022, depending on weather
Address: 235 Queens Quay W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Glide around a glistening loop at this new skating spot while enjoying views of Lake Ontario.
