This Skating Trail In Ontario Lets You Glide Through An Illuminated Forest On A Mountain

It has a new patio with snowy mountain views. ⛰️⛸️

If you're dreaming of a winter adventure, then you'll want to lace up your skates and glide around this enchanting trail.

Woodview Mountaintop Skating, located at Blue Mountain, officially opened for the season in December, and you can take a trip around a 1.1-kilometre ice loop.

The trail leads through a forest of snow-capped trees, and at night, things get even more magical.

The area is lit with thousands of interactive lights that glow and twinkle as you skate through the winter wonderland.

Across from the skating hut, you'll find the new Off-Piste Patio by Coors Light, and you can enjoy drinks and BBQ while gazing over the glistening mountains.

Skate rentals are available onsite and tickets can be booked in advance online.

Woodview Mountaintop Skating

Price: $17 + per adult

When: Weather permitting

Address: 201 Scenic Caves Rd., Unit AW2, The Blue Mountains, ON

Why You Need To Go: Glide through an enchanting forest filled with light installations at this mountaintop trail.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

