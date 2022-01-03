You Can Have A Cozy Winter Picnic Under The Stars Inside A Private Snow Globe In Toronto
Sip hot chocolate in a warm bubble.
Grab your bestie and immerse yourself in a winter wonderland in Toronto, surrounded by nature with the comfort of blankets, a heater and hot drinks.
You can have a winter picnic under the stars, in a snow globe with Lakeside City Picnics.
Courtesy of Lakeside City Picnics
You can enjoy this private picnic experience within the GTA, personalized with your choice of hot beverage, charcuterie-type snacks and a customized letterboard sign.
It's a great way to surprise someone who deserves a celebration or to have a safely distanced romantic evening.
The complete setup of the pop-up snow globe, cozy decor with blankets, propane heater, snack plate and thermos with your choice of drink is included. Your drink choices are hot chocolate with marshmallows, hot apple cider or eggnog.
The picnic fun is booked for 90 minutes at a price of $250. They have set locations that you can choose from, and take location requests depending on the schedule for the day and distance. Reservations are made via Instagram messages.
Lakeside City Picnics
Courtesy of Lakeside City Picnics
Price: $250 per picnic
Address: Locations around the GTA
Why You Need To Go: You can have a romantic evening outside under the stars, with the coziness of snacks and blankets.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
