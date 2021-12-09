Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
winter in ontario

You Haven't Really Seen Winter In Ontario Unless You've Been To 9 Of These 14 Scenic Spots

How many of these snow-covered locations have you seen?

You Haven't Really Seen Winter In Ontario Unless You've Been To 9 Of These 14 Scenic Spots
@sarahgraceportraits | Instagram, @michellerrsss | Instagram

Bundle up with those winter layers; it's time to explore some of Ontario's magical winter locations.

Whether you've gotten your photo taken next to some epic frozen waterfalls, have skied down mountains or snowshoed unique trails, you haven't truly experienced winter in this province unless you've hit a number of these epic spots.

Snowshoe at Tobermory's Grotto

Price: $7.90+ per person

Address: Cyprus Lake Road, Tobermory, ON

Why You Need To Go: This picturesque view of clear blue waters and rock formations has tourists flock in the summer but is a quieter winter wonderland to experience come winter.

Website

Tube down Chicopee Hill

Price: $18+ per person

Address: 1600 River Rd. E., Kitchener, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can rent tubes and race your friends down one of Ontario's best tubing hills. Lanes are kept snowy and smooth for a fun winter ride. Book ahead of time as spots do fill up!

Website

Snowshoe over a suspension bridge

Price: $23+ per person

Address: 260 Scenic Caves Rd., Blue Mountains, ON

Why You Need To Go: It's a beautiful winter trail on a mountain top, with a view like no other! A snowshoe along southern Ontario's longest suspension bridge needs to be added to your winter bucket list.

Website

Photograph the frozen Niagara Falls

Price: Free

Address: Niagara Parkway, Nagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: As one of Canada's seven wonders, Niagara Falls is an iconic view, made even more special with the ice and crystallizing water.

Website

Admire frozen waterfalls in Hamilton

Price: $11 per vehicle

Address: 900 Wilson St. E., Hamilton, ON

Why You Need To Go: The city of Hamilton is home to over 100 waterfalls, with Tiffany Falls being one of the biggest, and it is incredibly stunning when frozen

Website

Go winter camping in Killarney Provincial Park

Price: $42+

Address: 960 Hwy 637, Killarney, ON

Why You Need To Go: Whether you bring your own tent, sleep in a yurt or choose a rustic cabin, Killarney Provincial Park is full of peaceful winter views, hiking and snowshoe trails and clear night skies.

Website

Skate along the Rideau Canal

Price: Free

Address: Rideau Canal, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: It is the world's largest outdoor skating rink and a UNESCO world heritage site that's 7.8 kilometres long, winding through the heart of Ottawa.

Website

Cross-country ski at Kawartha Nordic

Price: $9+ per person

Address: 7107 Hwy 28, North Kawartha, ON

Why You Need To Go: With professionally groomed lanes, Kawartha Nordic offers skiing, snowshoe and skating trails. If you don't have your own equipment they have some available to rent.

Website

Be in awe at the Lake Superior Ice Caves

Price: Free

Address: Various spots along Lake Superior near Sault Ste. Marie, ON

Why You Need To Go: As waves hit the cold shores of Lake Superior, they slowly freeze and turn into unique formations of ice caves. This natural phenomenon is becoming rarer as our climate changes, so seeing them would truly be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Website

Experience Winterlude in Ottawa

Price: Free

Address: Sparks Street & Rideau Canal, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Each February, Ottawa and Gatineau host an epic winter carnival full of Canadian treats, ice sculpture competitions, a snow playground and many events both indoor and outdoor. Tourists flock each year for this celebration of Canadian winter and history.

Website

Relax at an outdoor Nordic spa

Price: TBA

Address: 4015 Cochrane St., Whitby, ON

Why You Need To Go: While Ontario has a number of thermal spas, a new Nordic spa village is coming soon, featuring several outdoor pools, eight saunas, a saltwater floatation pool, three restaurants, relaxation areas and fire pits. It will be open year-round but is sure to be a mystical experience when surrounded by fresh snow.

Website

Winter hike at Balls Falls

Price: $8+

Address: 3292 Sixth Ave., Lincoln, ON

Why You Need To Go: Here you can follow a trail that feels like you've hopped into Narnia in the winter.

Website

Go skiing at Blue Mountain

Price: $38+

Address: 190 Gord Canning Dr., Blue Mountains, ON

Why You Need To Go: The largest ski hill in Ontario, featuring over 40 runs, is a complete winter getaway. There is a picturesque winter village to enjoy après-ski, with shops and restaurants.

Website

Skate at Nathan Philips Park

Price: Free

Address: 100 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: The epitome of winter magic in the city, the Nathan Philips Square skating rink is free to enjoy, surrounded by twinkly lights and with snack options close by.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

6 Massive Snow Tubing Hills In Ontario That You’ll Want To Experience This Winter

Race your friends to the bottom! ❄️

@miss.jellyy | Instagram, @jazzangelhsc | Instagram

Grab your toque and mittens; here are six massive snow tubing hills in Ontario you'll want to experience this winter.

You'll have so much fun feeling like a kid again, racing your friends to the bottom. There are locations across the province so that you can look for the one closest to you.

Keep Reading Show less

Brampton Has A Skating Trail Where You Can Glide Through A Glistening Holiday Wonderland

It looks straight out of a Christmas movie! ⛸️

@chrstndk | Instagram, @citybrampton | Instagram

It is time to lace up your skates. Brampton has a skating trail where you can glide past a sparkling wonderland this winter.

The Winter Lights Festival isn't the only thing to see within Gage Park; you'll also want to explore the enchanting outdoor skating trail.

Keep Reading Show less

​​8 Ontario Spas That Are Even Better Than A Trip To Iceland's Blue Lagoon

You'll soak all of your worries away. 🛁

@manashika | Instagram

Take inspiration from Europe and lose yourself in the ultimate form of Nordic-inspired relaxation.

These thermal spas in Ontario feature beautiful waterfalls, whirlpools, steam rooms and warm relaxation areas for a day of pampering and rest.

Keep Reading Show less

Blue Mountain Has A Giant Suspension Bridge Where You Can Snowshoe Over A Snowy Forest

Add this activity to your winter bucket list. ❄️

Scenic Caves Nature Adventures | Facebook, @theendurancechiro | Instagram

Imagine taking yourself to new heights, walking 82-feet above a forest with freshly fallen snow.

You can snowshoe over southern Ontario's longest suspension bridge in The Blue Mountains, with Scenic Caves Nature Adventures.

Keep Reading Show less