7 Magical Ontario Cabins You Can Rent For The Perfect Winter Getaway
Enjoy the ultimate snow day! ❄️
Do you desperately need a vacation? If so, here are seven magical Ontario cabins you can rent for the perfect winter getaway.
Just picture it; instead of another weekend at home, you could be relaxing in a hot tub or snowshoeing through a frosty wonderland.
On the list, there is a diverse mix. There are options below perfect for a romantic getaway or a weekend trip with a few of your friends.
Evergreen
$216/night
Neighbourhood: Muskoka Lakes, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can watch the snowflakes falling outside while staying cozy in bed at this adorable cabin surrounded by forest.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Cottage With A Hot Tub
$556.50/night
Neighbourhood: Baysville, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Airbnb could be a Christmas holiday card, as it is so picturesque. It boasts many features like a wood-burning fireplace, fire-pit, hot tub, and four sets of snowshoes that you can use to explore nearby trails.
Lakefront Cabin
$229/night
Neighbourhood: Golden Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: This beautiful Airbnb is what you envision when escaping to a cottage. Here you stay warm near the fireplace and marvel at lake views and the snowy landscape outdoors.
Aux Box Muskoka
$413/night
Neighbourhood: Huntsville, ON
Why You Need To Go: For a romantic getaway, you can head to this Muskoka cabin with a hot tub, wood-burning fireplace, and large window perfect for watching the sunset over the rolling hills.
Moss Cabin
$179+/night
Neighbourhood: Haliburton, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can escape the bustling city and relax surrounded by glistening white snow. Guests of the cabin will have access to 100,000 acres of wilderness within the Haliburton Forest And Wild Life Reserve.
Four-Bedroom Cabin
$627.50/night
Neighbourhood: Highlands East, ON
Why You Need To Go: The four-bedroom cottage has enough room for up to seven people and tons of cute pink accents everywhere.
The Birchwood Cottage Co.
$827.66/night
Neighbourhood: Dysart Et Al, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located only two and a half hours from Toronto, you'll quickly fall in love with this three-bedroom waterfront cabin, where every room is more breathtaking than the next.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.