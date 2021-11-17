These 2 Ontario Airbnbs Just Made The List For The Most Wanted Winter Cabins In Canada

Cozy Little Cabin
$276/night
Neighbourhood: Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: While relaxing in bed, you can see the colourful leaves. The cabin also has an outdoor firepit and is close to several hiking trails.
Cabin On A Private Lake
$231/night
Neighbourhood: Haliburton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located on Bone Lake, you can go canoeing or hike through the forest. Inside the vacation rental, there is enough room for three people, and pets are allowed.
Three Bedroom Cottage
$233.50/night
Neighbourhood: Highland Grove, ON
Why You Need To Go: Here, you'll want to curl up with a good book seated inside the screened porch and watch the ruby and golden leaves tumble from the trees.
Tiny Red Door
$288/night
Neighbourhood: Deseronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: It is a waterfront getaway that provides a canoe that you can use. Then in the evening, you can watch movies on the big screen using their projector.
Waterfront Cottage
$255.50/night
Neighbourhood: White Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: It is a peaceful getaway where you can dine on the deck overlooking the lake or relax in the hammock.
Yellow Door Retreat
$274/night
Neighbourhood: Chatham-Kent, ON
Why You Need To Go: Together with your friends, you can roast s'mores and tell spooky ghost stories around their incredible firepit with glowing patio lights.
Bee Keeper's Cottage
$99/night
Neighbourhood: Newcastle, ON
Why You Need To Go: The next time you need a break from the bustling city, this cottage surrounded by the forest would be perfect. Built on a gigantic piece of property, here there are plenty of hiking trails for you to explore.
Beachfront Cottage
$331/night
Neighbourhood: Renfrew, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can spend your weekend relaxing next to the firepit on the beach or going kayaking with the two provided boats.
