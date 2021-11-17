Trending Tags

These 2 Ontario Airbnbs Just Made The List For The Most Wanted Winter Cabins In Canada

Brb, booking a stay.

If you're dreaming of a snowy weather vacay, then it seems that Ontario is the place to be. Airbnb has just revealed the five "most wish-listed" cabins in Canada, and two Ontario spots were named.

The One Bedroom Lakefront Cottage in Muskoka as well as the Romantic Cottage Getaway in Golden Lake both made the list, and they'll fuel your wanderlust.

The Muskoka cottage sleeps two guests and boasts a large deck where you can gaze over the lake. The space has a rustic "log-home feel" for the ultimate cozy stay.

The Golden Lake cabin is a tiny little escape located right on the water and sleeps two people. It even comes with snowshoes and a free pass to Algonquin Park where you can enjoy the frosty views.

Other locations listed include an A-frame in British Columbia as well as cabin with mountain views in Quebec.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

