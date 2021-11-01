Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
EN - Travel
ontario airbnbs

7 Winter Airbnbs In Ontario That Have 'The Holiday' Vibes & Are Just Missing Jude Law

Get ready for a trip to the English countryside.

7 Winter Airbnbs In Ontario That Have 'The Holiday' Vibes & Are Just Missing Jude Law
Anita | Airbnb, David | Airbnb

You'll feel like Amanda Woods from The Holiday when waking up in these charming Ontario Airbnbs.

Filled with old-world vibes, cozy fireplaces, and rustic charm, you can live out your own winter romance at these places. The best part is, you don't have to travel all the way to England to get to them.

The Farm On Old North Road

David | Airbnb

$275/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Huntsville, ON

Why You Need To Go: This 1896 stone farmhouse is brimming with English countryside vibes, and you explore the snowy trails of Algonquin Provincial Park by day and thaw out by the wood-burning fire at night.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Stone Farm House

Elisa | Airbnb

$300/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Priceville, ON

Why You Need To Go: This historic home sleeps eight people and is the perfect place to unwind. You can relax in the hot tub and wood-fired sauna surrounded by glowing lights. There's even a charming Christkindl Market that takes place on the farm.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

The Stone Heron

Anita | Airbnb

$249/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Arthur, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located an hour from Toronto, this quaint Airbnb holds four guests and comes with walking trails, wildlife and a large pond.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Hay Bay Stone House

Geoff & Bev | Airbnb

$350/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Napanee, ON

Why You Need To Go: Situated on five acres of farmland, this gorgeous stone house will whisk you away to the past. Complete with a cozy loft and exposed stone walls, it's like a trip to England.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Charming Carriage House

Lori & Darren | Airbnb

$310/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: This Airbnb was once a carriage house and blacksmith shop, and it's full of old-world vibes. It looks even more magical under a blanket of snow.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

A Family Retreat In The North

David | Airbnb

$400/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Tory Hill, ON

Why You Need To Go: Sleeping 10 guests, this massive cottage has three fireplaces to keep you cozy and a scenic frozen lake.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Cozy Rustic Cabin

Natalie | Airbnb

$200/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Owen Sound, ON

Why You Need To Go: With trails for skiing and snowshoeing and a fairy-tale-like setting, this historic Airbnb will make you feel like the star of a holiday romance.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

8 Cheap Cottages In Ontario That Are A Dreamy Fall Getaway

Escape the city from $99 per night.

@denimshoots | Instagram, @allisonelang | Instagram

Autumn is the perfect time to relax in cottage country, as you marvel at the fall foliage, roast s'mores, and go for a hike and enjoy the crisp air. To help you plan your fall getaway, here are cheap cottages in Ontario.

These affordable vacation rentals start at $99, so there is no need to break the bank. Below you'll find options perfect for a solo trip or a stay with a few of your friends.

Keep Reading Show less

Canada’s Best Town To Buy Real Estate Is Also A Super Popular Vacation Spot

This Ontario town is one of Airbnb's top trending destinations this summer.

Justinbatchellor | Dreamstime

A small town in the middle of Ontario's picturesque cottage country was recently named the best place to buy real estate in Canada, but that's not all it's known for.

The town of Bancroft was ranked number one for offering homeowners the best value on real estate in 2021, according to a report published by Zoocasa last week.

Keep Reading Show less