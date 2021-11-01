7 Winter Airbnbs In Ontario That Have 'The Holiday' Vibes & Are Just Missing Jude Law
Get ready for a trip to the English countryside.
You'll feel like Amanda Woods from The Holiday when waking up in these charming Ontario Airbnbs.
Filled with old-world vibes, cozy fireplaces, and rustic charm, you can live out your own winter romance at these places. The best part is, you don't have to travel all the way to England to get to them.
The Farm On Old North Road
$275/night
Neighbourhood: Huntsville, ON
Why You Need To Go: This 1896 stone farmhouse is brimming with English countryside vibes, and you explore the snowy trails of Algonquin Provincial Park by day and thaw out by the wood-burning fire at night.
Stone Farm House
$300/night
Neighbourhood: Priceville, ON
Why You Need To Go: This historic home sleeps eight people and is the perfect place to unwind. You can relax in the hot tub and wood-fired sauna surrounded by glowing lights. There's even a charming Christkindl Market that takes place on the farm.
The Stone Heron
$249/night
Neighbourhood: Arthur, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located an hour from Toronto, this quaint Airbnb holds four guests and comes with walking trails, wildlife and a large pond.
Hay Bay Stone House
$350/night
Neighbourhood: Napanee, ON
Why You Need To Go: Situated on five acres of farmland, this gorgeous stone house will whisk you away to the past. Complete with a cozy loft and exposed stone walls, it's like a trip to England.
Charming Carriage House
$310/night
Neighbourhood: Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Airbnb was once a carriage house and blacksmith shop, and it's full of old-world vibes. It looks even more magical under a blanket of snow.
A Family Retreat In The North
$400/night
Neighbourhood: Tory Hill, ON
Why You Need To Go: Sleeping 10 guests, this massive cottage has three fireplaces to keep you cozy and a scenic frozen lake.
Cozy Rustic Cabin
$200/night
Neighbourhood: Owen Sound, ON
Why You Need To Go: With trails for skiing and snowshoeing and a fairy-tale-like setting, this historic Airbnb will make you feel like the star of a holiday romance.
