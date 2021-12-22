Trending Tags

8 Airbnbs In Ontario That Are Surrounded By The Most Stunning Winter Landscapes

It's like waking up in a snow globe. ❄️

8 Airbnbs In Ontario That Are Surrounded By The Most Stunning Winter Landscapes
Fernwood | Airbnb, Mandie & David | Airbnb

The world looks so magical under a blanket of snow, and these Airbnbs in Ontario let you enjoy the winter landscapes to the fullest.

These spots feature incredible views of snowy surroundings that will have you packing your bags.

Rose-Eh Chalet

Mandie & David | Airbnb

$300/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Harcourt, ON

Why You Need To Go: This enchanting A-frame has views from every window and a balcony that gazes out over a lake.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

The Birchwood Cottage Co

Ryan | Airbnb

$683/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Dysart et al, ON

Why You Need To Go: Nestled amongst granite outcrops, this Kennisis Lake comes with incredible scenery no matter what season it is.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Geodesic Dome

Jordan | Airbnb

$194/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Eagle Lake, ON

Why You Need To Go: Wake up with panoramic views of a snowy forest at this magical dome retreat, which includes a cozy fire to roast s'mores over.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Back To The Cabin

Amber & Corey

$425/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Southgate, ON

Why You Need To Go: This Scandinavian-inspired cabin will make you feel like you've stepped into Narnia and is located right next to an icy creek.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

The Bracken Cabin

Fernwood | Airbnb

$149/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Komoka, ON

Why You Need To Go: Tucked away in a snowy forest, this tiny Airbnb makes for a magical winter escape.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Perched Cabin

Ian | Airbnb

$180/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Plantagenet, ON

Why You Need To Go: With window walls on each side of this cabin, you can enjoy endless views of the winter wonderland beyond.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Romantic Cottage Getaway

Cindy | Airbnb

$180/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Golden Lake, ON

Why You Need To Go: This beautiful little cabin gazes over a frozen lake and was named one of the most wish-listed Airbnbs in Ontario for 2021.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Henrys Cabin On The River

Malissa | Airbnb

$179/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Addington Highlands, ON

Why You Need To Go: Perched along the Skootamatta River, this open-concept abode has 30 acres to explore and is especially beautiful under a blanket of snow.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

