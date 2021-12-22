8 Airbnbs In Ontario That Are Surrounded By The Most Stunning Winter Landscapes
It's like waking up in a snow globe. ❄️
The world looks so magical under a blanket of snow, and these Airbnbs in Ontario let you enjoy the winter landscapes to the fullest.
These spots feature incredible views of snowy surroundings that will have you packing your bags.
Rose-Eh Chalet
$300/night
Neighbourhood: Harcourt, ON
Why You Need To Go: This enchanting A-frame has views from every window and a balcony that gazes out over a lake.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
The Birchwood Cottage Co
$683/night
Neighbourhood: Dysart et al, ON
Why You Need To Go: Nestled amongst granite outcrops, this Kennisis Lake comes with incredible scenery no matter what season it is.
Geodesic Dome
$194/night
Neighbourhood: Eagle Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: Wake up with panoramic views of a snowy forest at this magical dome retreat, which includes a cozy fire to roast s'mores over.
Back To The Cabin
$425/night
Neighbourhood: Southgate, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Scandinavian-inspired cabin will make you feel like you've stepped into Narnia and is located right next to an icy creek.
The Bracken Cabin
$149/night
Neighbourhood: Komoka, ON
Why You Need To Go: Tucked away in a snowy forest, this tiny Airbnb makes for a magical winter escape.
Perched Cabin
$180/night
Neighbourhood: Plantagenet, ON
Why You Need To Go: With window walls on each side of this cabin, you can enjoy endless views of the winter wonderland beyond.
Romantic Cottage Getaway
$180/night
Neighbourhood: Golden Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: This beautiful little cabin gazes over a frozen lake and was named one of the most wish-listed Airbnbs in Ontario for 2021.
Henrys Cabin On The River
$179/night
Neighbourhood: Addington Highlands, ON
Why You Need To Go: Perched along the Skootamatta River, this open-concept abode has 30 acres to explore and is especially beautiful under a blanket of snow.
