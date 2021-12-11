Trending Tags

These Are Ontario's Most Wish-Listed Airbnbs Of 2021 & They'll Have You Packing Your Bags

Two spots are in Toronto!

Cindy | Airbnb, Justin | Airbnb

You don't have to go far for a dreamy vacation. These Ontario stays are the most wish-listed Airbnbs of 2021, and they'll give you major wanderlust.

From secluded cabins to sleek condominiums, it's easy to see why these places received some love.

Private Studio Flat

Lina & Paul | Airbnb

$75/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This spot is like a mini vacation in the middle of the city. It comes with a pool, fire pit and Muskoka chairs and is a quick trip to downtown Toronto.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Treehouse

Oliver | Airbnb

$449/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Port Perry, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can spend your vacation in the treetops at this unique Airbnb. The treehouse is surrounded by serene nature and has a gazebo, several swimming ponds, and more.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Lake Front Cottage In Muskoka

Tom | Airbnb

$183/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Gravenhurst, ON

Why You Need To Go: This one-bedroom cottage features water views and stargazing on clear nights. It was even named one of the top wish-listed winter cabins in Canada.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Sophisticated Condominium

Jeffery | Airbnb

$280/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This city escape is located on the 40th floor of a boutique hotel, and it comes with towering views. It includes access to a spa in the Pantages hotel.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Romantic Cottage Getaway

Cindy | Airbnb

$180/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Golden Lake, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can have a romantic getaway at this tiny cabin on the lake, which was also listed as one of the most wanted winter cabin stays in Canada. You can snowshoe through the frosty landscape and roast s'mores on the fire.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

The Boathouse

Cindy | Airbnb

$170/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Golden Lake, ON

Why You Need To Go: This colourful, nautical-themed cottage has cute decor and is steps from the lake.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Due North Lake House

Justin | Airbnb

$190/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Miller Lake, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can stay in a secluded Northern cabin that is complete with a sand and limestone beach.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

The Nook

Melissa & Greg | Airbnb

$235/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Lakefield, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy a hot tub, lake views, and cozy vibes at this converted heritage barn stay. The inside has boho mid-century modern decor, and it's the perfect spot to cuddle up with a book.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

