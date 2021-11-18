Trending Tags

This Airbnb Near Ottawa Was Just Named One Of The Most Wishlisted Winter Cabins In Canada

Enjoy views of the mountains next to a roaring fire.

If you are dreaming about going on vacation? Airbnb just announced the five most wishlist winter cabins in Canada, and one spot near Ottawa made the cut.

The Olch Cabin is a dreamy rental near Tremblant, perfect for a weekend getaway.

The three-bedroom cliffside Airbnb has tons of huge windows, so you can enjoy the view of the mountains and snow-covered trees while staying cozy next to the fireplace.

Or you can marvel at the natural beauty all around you while soaking in the hot tub.

The other wishlisted cabins include two in Ontario and two more in BC.

Olch Cabin

$528/night

Book

Neighbourhood: La Conception, QC

Why You Need To Go: You can escape the city and relax here with your BFF. It is also only a short drive from Mont Tremblant, where you can ski and do other winter sports.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.


In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

