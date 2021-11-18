This Airbnb Near Ottawa Was Just Named One Of The Most Wishlisted Winter Cabins In Canada

Cottage With A Sauna
$187/night
Neighbourhood: Burnstown, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can escape the bustling city and roast marshmallows at the fire pit and relax in the sauna.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Waterfront Bunkie With A Hot Tub
$296.50/night
Neighbourhood: Westmeath, ON
Why You Need To Go: It is a gorgeous log cabin next to the Ottawa River where you can start the day with a cup of coffee on the dock. While staying here, you can also soak in the hot tub while enjoying the view of mature oak trees.
A-Frame Cottage
$396/night
Neighbourhood: Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard, QC
Why You Need To Go: You'll never want to leave this dreamy A-frame cabin that looks straight out of a travel magazine. It comes with an outdoor swinging chair and hot tub.
Waterfront Getaway
$296.50/night
Neighbourhood: Val-des-Bois, QC
Why You Need To Go: It has two spacious bedrooms with queen beds and boasts a long list of features like a fire pit, hot tub, and access to a dock overlooking the water.
Greenhouse Oasis
$105.50/night
Neighbourhood: Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: Only a few minutes from Ottawa, you can spend the weekend at an adorable tiny cabin close to fantastic bars and cafes in Old Aylmer.
Three-Bedroom Cabin
$230/night
Neighbourhood: Highland Grove, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Airbnb comes with three beds and is pet-friendly. It has a cozy screened-in porch where you can curl up with a good book and watch the colourful leaves flutter down around you.
Modern Chalet
$372/night
Neighbourhood: Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This modern chalet will make your jaw-drop as it is so beautiful. There is a large living room with a fireplace and a spacious outdoor patio where you'll want to spend all your free time.
Rustic Cabin In The Woods
$85.50/night
Neighbourhood: Balderson, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you don't want to waste your entire paycheque on your next vacation, this charming glamping cabin would be perfect. It is surrounded by 100 acres of forest and has two beds.
Riverside Cottage
$243/night
Neighbourhood: Duhamel, QC
Why You Need To Go: This charming waterfront getaway has enough room for up to six people and parking for three vehicles.
Cottage With A Games Room
$249/night
Neighbourhood: Tichborne, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll have so much fun at this Airbnb as it has a large entertainment room with a pool table and different board games.
Two-Bedroom Chalet
$265/night
Neighbourhood: Sainte-Therese-de-la-Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: It comes with kayaks and a pedal boat for you to use, and the living room has a beautiful view of the lake.
