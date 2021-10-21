7 Cheap Cottages Near Ottawa You Can Rent For A Magical Winter Getaway
Stay warm by the fireplace or in a sauna!
It's never too early to start planning your next vacation. But there is no need to break the bank to escape to a snowy wonderland; here are seven cheap cottages near Ottawa you can rent.
Between all the hustle of the holiday season, you are going to need some downtime. So why not relax next to a crackling fireplace with a good book or soak in a hot tub?
Enchanting Cabin In The Forest
$148.50/night
Neighbourhood: Tichborne, ON
Why You Need To Go: The whimsical cabin looks straight out of the Lord Of The Rings.
A-Frame Cabin
$234/night
Neighbourhood: Mansfield-et-Pontefract, QC
Why You Need To Go: It would be the perfect waterfront getaway with a few friends, as it has enough room for up to six people.
Cabin On The Bay
$199/night
Neighbourhood: Cantley, QC
Why You Need To Go: Located just 15 minutes away from Ottawa, you don't need to travel far to escape the city. Here you can relax under a thick duvet and watch the falling snow outside the window.
Wakefield Treehouse
$279/night
Neighbourhood: Wakefield, QC
Why You Need To Go: Inside this treehouse can enjoy postcard-worthy views of the snow-covered Gatineau Hills. It is also close to Gatineau Park, where you can go hiking and snowshoeing.
Riverfront Retreat
$234/night
Neighbourhood: Clarence-Rockland, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can book a private room at this spa-like cottage, where you'll be able to relax in the hot tub and sauna.
Log Cabin
$165.50/night
Neighbourhood: Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: While staying at this cozy log cabin, you can meet the friendly alpacas that live on-site.
Chalet With A Hot Tub
$336.50/night
Neighbourhood: Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard, QC
Why You Need To Go: This spacious two-bedroom chalet looks straight out of a magazine. Here you can enjoy a relaxing soak in the steamy hot tub surrounded by forest.
