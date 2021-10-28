8 Hikes Around Ottawa That Take You Through A Winter Wonderland
Take in the snow-covered views. ❄️
You'll feel like you're inside a magical snowglobe at these hikes around Ottawa.
Our city is breathtaking after a fresh layer of snow. The trees become dusted in sparkling white, and the ground looks like a fluffy cloud.
Plus, exploring many of the nearby trails is free, so you don't need to break the bank to enjoy all the sights for yourself.
Here are eight Ottawa hikes that take you through a winter wonderland:
Mackenzie King Estate
Price: Free
Address: MacKenzie King Rd., Chelsea, QC
Why You Need To Go: It is one of the many gorgeous spots to go hiking in Gatineau Park. Here you can follow the trail past several snow-covered ruins.
Mississippi Riverwalk Trail
Price: Free
Address: Carleton Place, ON
Why You Need To Go: Along this serene 3-kilometre trail, you'll enjoy views of Arklan Island and the Mississippi River.
Mer Bleue Conservation Area
Price: Free
Address: Ridge Road, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: While Mer Bleue is best known for the boardwalk, the conversation area has a fairy-tale-worthy tree covered in tiny houses. There is everything from rainbow-coloured cafes to mini cottages for the local birds.
Pinhey Forest
Price: Free
Address: Pinhey Forest, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Without leaving the city, you can walk under towering trees and explore the 6.4-kilometres of trails.
Jack Pine Trail
Price: Free
Address: Moodie Drive, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can follow the boardwalk through peaceful woodland and over a frozen pond.
SJAM Winter Trail
Price: Free
Address: Ottawa River Pathway, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The 18-kilometre trail along the Ottawa River is easily accessible by transit and is a fantastic spot for hiking, snowshoeing or cross-country skiing.
Parc des Montagnes Noires de Ripon
Price: $10 per person
Address: 39 Chem. de la Montagne Noire, Ripon, QC
Why You Need To Go: The park is only one hour from Ottawa, and here you can visit a lesser-known lookout tower.
Shirley's Bay Trail
Price: Free
Address: Carling Avenue, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: There are 7 kilometres of trails next to the Ottawa River, where you can often spot local wildlife.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.