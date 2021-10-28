Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Ottawa
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
winter in ottawa

8 Hikes Around Ottawa That Take You Through A Winter Wonderland

Take in the snow-covered views. ❄️

8 Hikes Around Ottawa That Take You Through A Winter Wonderland
@eatpraylovetolift | Instagram, @lifeoolongtheway | Instagram

You'll feel like you're inside a magical snowglobe at these hikes around Ottawa.

Our city is breathtaking after a fresh layer of snow. The trees become dusted in sparkling white, and the ground looks like a fluffy cloud.

Plus, exploring many of the nearby trails is free, so you don't need to break the bank to enjoy all the sights for yourself.
Here are eight Ottawa hikes that take you through a winter wonderland:

Mackenzie King Estate

Price: Free

Address: MacKenzie King Rd., Chelsea, QC

Why You Need To Go: It is one of the many gorgeous spots to go hiking in Gatineau Park. Here you can follow the trail past several snow-covered ruins.

Website

Mississippi Riverwalk Trail

Price: Free

Address: Carleton Place, ON

Why You Need To Go: Along this serene 3-kilometre trail, you'll enjoy views of Arklan Island and the Mississippi River.

Website

Mer Bleue Conservation Area

Price: Free

Address: Ridge Road, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: While Mer Bleue is best known for the boardwalk, the conversation area has a fairy-tale-worthy tree covered in tiny houses. There is everything from rainbow-coloured cafes to mini cottages for the local birds.

Website

Pinhey Forest

Price: Free

Address: Pinhey Forest, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Without leaving the city, you can walk under towering trees and explore the 6.4-kilometres of trails.

Website

Jack Pine Trail

Price: Free

Address: Moodie Drive, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can follow the boardwalk through peaceful woodland and over a frozen pond.

Website

SJAM Winter Trail

Price: Free

Address: Ottawa River Pathway, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: The 18-kilometre trail along the Ottawa River is easily accessible by transit and is a fantastic spot for hiking, snowshoeing or cross-country skiing.

Website

Parc des Montagnes Noires de Ripon

Price: $10 per person

Address: 39 Chem. de la Montagne Noire, Ripon, QC

Why You Need To Go: The park is only one hour from Ottawa, and here you can visit a lesser-known lookout tower.

Website

Shirley's Bay Trail

Price: Free

Address: Carling Avenue, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: There are 7 kilometres of trails next to the Ottawa River, where you can often spot local wildlife.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Ottawa's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.