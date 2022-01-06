This Ottawa Hiking Trail Has Trees That Touch The Sky & Is Extra Magical In The Winter
It's right in the city!
You don't need to travel far for an easy winter hike. This network of hiking trails in Ottawa is known for its golden sand dunes in the summer, but it is equally beautiful to visit in the winter.
You will be surrounded by trees that seem to kiss the sky all around you in Pinhey Forest and it feels like the perfect winter calm.
There are over six kilometres of trails within the forest that are made up of many loops so you can choose the length of your hike. The trail is primarily flat, so it's a great area to help you get into hiking if you're a beginner.
The two primary trails within the forest are Trail 31 and Trail 32. Trail 31 is a bit more varied and starts at parking lot P14, right behind the Nepean Sportsplex. You can reach Trail 32 directly from parking lot P15, which is where you'll spot sand dunes in the warmer months.
Another great thing about this hike location is that you can reach it by public transit. It's a wonderful place for a mini escape within the city.
Pinhey Forest
Price: Free
Address: Pinhey Forest, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This trail is easy to access and feels like a peaceful escape within the city. It offers 6.4 kilometres of hiking trail loops so you can choose your hiking distance.
