This Easy Ottawa Trail Goes Over The Water & Is Perfect For Your Friends Who Hate Hiking

Deacon Escarpment
Price: $11.30 entrance fee
Address: 12560 ON-60, Golden Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: There are 30-kilometres of trails to explore in this lesser-known hiking area. Not only can you check out stunning lake views, but there are also rustic cabins on site for you to turn the adventure into an overnight stay. It will feel like a secret hiking spot.
Website
Thousand Islands National Park
Price: $7.25+ per vehicle
Address: 291 Thousand Islands Pkwy., Leeds and the Thousand Islands, ON
Why You Need To Go: One of many ways to enjoy the view of the Thousand Islands is from the Landon Bay hiking trails with an amazing view of the bay. You can follow the trail directly to the lookout point, or enjoy water level views along the bay trail and turn it into a loop.
Website
Bon Echo Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 per vehicle
Address: 16151 Hwy 41, Cloyne, ON
Why You Need To Go: With almost 10 trails to choose from of varying length and difficulty, you can go for a casual walk or camp overnight. The Abes And Essens Lake Trail is three connected loops, featuring panoramic lookout views across blue waters and dense forest.
Website
Rock Dunder
Price: $5 per person
Address: Stanley Lash Ln., Lyndhurst, ON
Why You Need To Go: This wilderness area offers three hiking trail loops of various lengths, leading to lookout views of a clear blue bay. The noteworthy panoramic lookout, Rock Dunder Lookout, can be accessed from the Rock Dunder Summit Trail, a 3.9-kilometres climb through forests, with peaks of cliffs along the way.
Website
Morris Island Conservation Area
Price: $6 per vehicle
Address: 156 Morris Island Dr., Fitzroy Harbour, ON
Why You Need To Go: This easy hiking trail has magical forest and river views. It features amazing sunset spots from various angles of the island including a pedestrian bridge.
Website
Foley Mountain
Price: $7 per vehicle
Address: 105 Foley Mountain Ln., Westport, ON
Why You Need To Go: There are 10-kilometres of trails of interconnected loops to explore for as short or long of a hike as you wish. The Spy Rock lookout is a picturesque view of the lakes and quaint town of Westport. It is easily accessible from the parking lot - perfect for the friend who doesn't like to hike, or one with mobility difficulty.
Website
King Mountain Trail
Price: Free
Address: Champlain Pkwy., Chelsea, QC
Why You Need To Go: A relatively short but steep trail loop, you cannot beat the view of ancient rock formations and calm valleys below. Nature's Stairmaster is sure to get your blood pumping.
Website
Blueberry Mountain
Price: Free
Address: 502 Hills of Peace Rd., Lanark, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in the heart of the Ottawa Valley, this 4.5-kilometres long trail features vast lookout views over the valley of woods. We're lucky enough to access this stunning trail as the trail is on privately owned land. Locals call it one of the Seven Wonders of Lanark County.
Website
Oiseau Rock
Price: $12 per vehicle
Address: Chem. Schyan, Sheenboro, QC
Why You Need To Go: This site is sacred and archaeologically significant, you can almost feel the history as you stare out over the Ottawa River. There are multiple lookout points along the trail and access to the water below to dip in your toe or cool off.
Website
Pink Lake Trail
Price: Free
Address: Gatineau Pkwy., Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: Named Pink Lake for the family who settled here, the water of the lake is actually green, giving it a rare but beautiful look. The 2.3-kilometres loop has sections of boardwalk and stairs for easy lookout points and walking. It's popular for a reason, so best to go at off times.
Website
Palmerston Canonto Conservation
Price: Free
Address: Arcol Rd., Ompah, ON
Why You Need To Go: There are multiple trails to choose from and two lookout points; Vista and Lakeview. It will seem like all around you is nothing but trees, water and rocks. There is a quiet beach down the road where you can cool off or relax and enjoy another view. The area is also a clear spot for stargazing.
Website
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.