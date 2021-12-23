Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
ottawa hikes

This Easy Ottawa Trail Goes Over The Water & Is Perfect For Your Friends Who Hate Hiking

It's less than 1-km!

This Easy Ottawa Trail Goes Over The Water & Is Perfect For Your Friends Who Hate Hiking
Megan Renaud | Narcity

If you're looking for some fresh air, but don't want an intense hike, this simple Ottawa trail is the one to check out.

The Sarsaparilla Trail in Stony Swamp Conservation is an easy hiking trail loop, featuring a boardwalk to a blissful lake view.

This Easy Ottawa Trail Goes Over The Water & Is Perfect For Your Friends Who Hate Hiking Megan Renaud | Narcity

The full trail length is under one kilometre, so it's a perfect one to take that friend who doesn't enjoy hiking.

Take your time admiring the chickadee birds hopping through the trees, and the fresh snowfall over a quiet lake.

There are multiple other trail options within a five minutes drive of the parking lot. If you enjoy the area, continue exploring with the Stony Swamp Trail, Jack Pine Trail and Lime Kiln Trail.

Sarsaparilla Trail

This Easy Ottawa Trail Goes Over The Water & Is Perfect For Your Friends Who Hate Hiking

Megan Renaud | Narcity

Price: Free

Address: NCC 22, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: It's quick and easy to reach a picturesque boardwalk looking over a calm lake and surrounding forest.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

This Hidden Ottawa Hiking Trail Will Lead You Past Snow-Covered Ruins (PHOTOS)

It's right in the city!

Megan Renaud | Narcity

Winter is a wonderful time for an Ottawa hike; it's quiet, bug-free and a great excuse to get some sunshine.

You can take an easy walking trail to historic ruins on the Lime Kiln Trail.

Keep Reading Show less

11 Breathtaking Hiking Trails Around Ottawa That You'll Want to Discover In 2022

You won't believe these views are all near Ottawa.

@ottawariverlifestyle | Instagram, @dprincessishere | Instagram

There is something about planning adventures for a new year that feels like a breath of fresh air, so why not plan to get some along with exercise and epic views.

These picturesque hiking trails near Ottawa are sure to get you into a jump start of outdoor exploring for 2022.

Keep Reading Show less

This Hike Near Ottawa Leads To Ruins Where You'll Feel Like You've Travelled Back In Time

It's only 25 minutes from the city!

@fallingfortheforest | Instagram, @jenadlam | Instagram

Nestled in Gatineau Park, this hike near Ottawa has a historic building with ruins out in the garden, connecting to additional hiking trails that will lead you through a forest and past a waterfall.

The Mackenzie King Estate was once the summer home to Canada's longest-serving prime minister, and his collection of ruins includes a piece of the Canadian House of Commons that survived the 1916 fire.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Things To Do In Ottawa This Weekend If You Need To Unwind

Relax at a spa, visit a cat cafe, and more!

@vivalavinisha | Instagram, @biotyfulltraveller | Instagram

Are you feeling exhausted? If so, here are things to do in Ottawa this weekend that will help you unwind.

To help you relax and recharge, you could treat yourself to a trip to a Nordic spa where you can soak in the steamy pools of water. Or you could book a visit at a cafe where you can snuggle fluffy cats.

Keep Reading Show less