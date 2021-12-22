Trending Tags

Ottawa Has A Free Movie Theatre Made Of Snow & It's The Most Canadian Thing Ever

It's a snowy winter film fest!

@asinabka | Instagram

It's time to layer up, a special evening of film awaits you on a giant outdoor screen made of ice and snow in Ottawa.

This February, you can join Asinabka Festival for their annual outdoor film event showcasing movies on a larger-than-life snowscreen, and it's free to attend!

There will be three nights to enjoy this very Canadian movie experience; February 4, 5 and 6, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A different film, or collection of movies, will be showcased each evening, so you can go multiple nights for a different experience!

The snowscreen will be set up at Lansdowne Park, and you will be able to enjoy movies made by Indigenous filmmakers from northern cultures. You can also expect some post-screen performances, including music.

The festival is sure to be a celebration of Indigenous arts and culture, as we learn from those living in arctic climates, enduring seasons of great change. The event is taking place on the unceded territory of the Algonquin people.

Asinabka Festival Snow Screen

Price: Free

When: February 4, 5, & 6, starting at 6 p.m.

Address: 1525 Princess Patricia Way, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: A truly Canadian experience is in store, as you watch Indigenous-made films on a massive screen of ice and snow. It is a way to celebrate, learn and enjoy something new.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

