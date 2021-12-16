Trending Tags

The Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival Returns This Winter & You Can Join In The Fun

There will also be free concerts!

Courtesy of Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival, @ottawaicedragonboatfestival | Instagram

The Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival returns this winter with competitions and events as part of the annual Winterlude Festival.

The festival takes place from February 4 to 21, 2022, and the dragon boat races will start on February 12 following the traditional musket shot at Dow's Lake.

The boats are designed like dragons, from their head to their tails, which have blades at the bottom to glide along the icy track.

Over 1,000 athletes representing teams from Canada and around the world will compete in the races on the Rideau Canal Skateway.

A lineup of all-Canadian musical performers, including Moonfruits and Rory Tailon, will be giving free concerts from February 4 to 21, 2022. They will all happen indoors at the Rainbow Bistro. So if you're looking for something to do that won't break the bank, you won't want to miss them.

If you prefer to compete, registration for the races is now open.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

