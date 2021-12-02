7 Spas Around Ottawa That Are Even Better Than A Trip To Iceland's Blue Lagoon
Pack your swimsuit, you deserve luxury relaxation 💆🏽
Do you dream about going to Iceland's Blue Lagoon? Instead of paying for a pricey flight abroad, you can treat yourself to a relaxing day at one of these seven incredible spas around Ottawa.
Between hot and cold pools, saunas, steam rooms and treatments, a day at the spa is the optimal relaxation.
You'll be completely transported to a Scandinavian vacation and lose all track of time at these luxury thermal spas near Ottawa.
Don't forget to bring your swimsuit, flip-flops and a water bottle.
Nordik Spa-Nature
Price: $86+
Address: 16 Chem. Nordik, Chelsea, QC
Why You Need To Go: As the largest thermal spa in North America, Nordik Spa-Nature has 10 outdoor pools, nine saunas, an exfoliation room, a saltwater floatation pool, four restaurants and more treatments and rituals. Here you can enjoy a view over Gatineau from the infinity pool.
Koena Spa
Price: $39+
Address: 1172 Chem. d'Aylmer, Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: Located only 10 minutes from downtown Ottawa, this escape within the city is a cost-effective way to enjoy Nordic spa amenities. They have a Pa'akai Himalayan salt room where you'll feel like you're seaside, and it's the ultimate relaxing experience.
Uppliva Sauna & Steam
Price: $60+
Address: 1140 Wellington St. W Suite C100, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Uppliva is nestled in the trendy Hintonburg neighbourhood, offering a traditional sauna and steam circuit, including a cold plunge pool. You could lose hours hanging out in the cozy hammocks chair relaxing with a tea by the fireplace.
Moulin Wakefield Mill Hotel & Spa
Price: $100+ including a treatment
Address: 60 Chem. Mill, Wakefield, QC
Why You Need To Go: Here you can de-stress with a massage and time in the sauna before floating in a hot-tub pool next to the fireplace.
Amerispa Spa Nordique Cantley
Price: $43+
Address: 5 Chem. Ste-Elisabeth, Cantley, QC
Why You Need To Go: Surrounded by lush forest, Amerispa offers the full thermal experience of hot and cold baths, saunas and steam rooms, as well as relaxation areas both indoor and outdoor.
Polar Bear's Club
Price: $50+
Address: 930 Bd des Laurentides, Piedmont, QC
Why You Need To Go: Cozied up next to the Simon River, you can go for a dip in the river before warming up in their assortment of saunas, steam baths and outdoor whirlpools.
Spa et Hotel le Finlandais
Price: $50+
Address: 124 Boul Labelle, Rosemere, QC
Why You Need To Go: You will find unique variations of saunas and pools from different traditions, such as Norweigan Falls, Neptune's Cave, Japanese Sauna, Aromas of Egypt Sauna, Moroccan Lounge and Helsinki Bubbles. They offer bistro food and a hotel on-site to extend your stay.
