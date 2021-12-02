Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Ottawa
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
winter in ottawa

7 Spas Around Ottawa That Are Even Better Than A Trip To Iceland's Blue Lagoon

Pack your swimsuit, you deserve luxury relaxation 💆🏽

7 Spas Around Ottawa That Are Even Better Than A Trip To Iceland's Blue Lagoon
@20ys | Instagram, @katiabanel | Instagram

Do you dream about going to Iceland's Blue Lagoon? Instead of paying for a pricey flight abroad, you can treat yourself to a relaxing day at one of these seven incredible spas around Ottawa.

Between hot and cold pools, saunas, steam rooms and treatments, a day at the spa is the optimal relaxation.

You'll be completely transported to a Scandinavian vacation and lose all track of time at these luxury thermal spas near Ottawa.

Don't forget to bring your swimsuit, flip-flops and a water bottle.

Nordik Spa-Nature

Price: $86+

Address: 16 Chem. Nordik, Chelsea, QC

Why You Need To Go: As the largest thermal spa in North America, Nordik Spa-Nature has 10 outdoor pools, nine saunas, an exfoliation room, a saltwater floatation pool, four restaurants and more treatments and rituals. Here you can enjoy a view over Gatineau from the infinity pool.

Website

Koena Spa

Price: $39+

Address: 1172 Chem. d'Aylmer, Gatineau, QC

Why You Need To Go: Located only 10 minutes from downtown Ottawa, this escape within the city is a cost-effective way to enjoy Nordic spa amenities. They have a Pa'akai Himalayan salt room where you'll feel like you're seaside, and it's the ultimate relaxing experience.

Website

Uppliva Sauna & Steam

Price: $60+

Address: 1140 Wellington St. W Suite C100, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Uppliva is nestled in the trendy Hintonburg neighbourhood, offering a traditional sauna and steam circuit, including a cold plunge pool. You could lose hours hanging out in the cozy hammocks chair relaxing with a tea by the fireplace.

Website

Moulin Wakefield Mill Hotel & Spa

Price: $100+ including a treatment

Address: 60 Chem. Mill, Wakefield, QC

Why You Need To Go: Here you can de-stress with a massage and time in the sauna before floating in a hot-tub pool next to the fireplace.

Website

Amerispa Spa Nordique Cantley

Price: $43+

Address: 5 Chem. Ste-Elisabeth, Cantley, QC

Why You Need To Go: Surrounded by lush forest, Amerispa offers the full thermal experience of hot and cold baths, saunas and steam rooms, as well as relaxation areas both indoor and outdoor.

Website

Polar Bear's Club

Price: $50+

Address: 930 Bd des Laurentides, Piedmont, QC

Why You Need To Go: Cozied up next to the Simon River, you can go for a dip in the river before warming up in their assortment of saunas, steam baths and outdoor whirlpools.

Website

Spa et Hotel le Finlandais

Price: $50+

Address: 124 Boul Labelle, Rosemere, QC

Why You Need To Go: You will find unique variations of saunas and pools from different traditions, such as Norweigan Falls, Neptune's Cave, Japanese Sauna, Aromas of Egypt Sauna, Moroccan Lounge and Helsinki Bubbles. They offer bistro food and a hotel on-site to extend your stay.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

Ottawa's New Christmas Bar Has Tons Of Boozy Drinks & It's A Grown-Up Holiday Wonderland

Try a Rum Rum Rudolph or Naughty Latte! 🍹

Megan Renaud | Narcity, @nourhbib | Instagram

The Savoy Brasserie is hosting their own Christmas pop-up bar this year, and the cocktail names alone will have you running out the door to go.

The holiday festivities will be in full swing from December 1 to December 24. This includes a holiday drink menu and meal features.

Keep Reading Show less

8 Incredible Reasons To Visit The Ottawa Christmas Market That You Won't Want To Miss

It is bigger and better this year!

@kayla_findlay via @ottawa.xmas.market | Instagram, @sarahmaceachern | Instagram

The Ottawa Christmas Market is Ottawa's first European-style Christmas market and it's back in full swing!

With more Instagram-worthy photo stops, tasty treats, local vendors and festive events than ever before, you cannot miss a visit to the market this season.

Keep Reading Show less

This Secret Ottawa Hiking Trail Leads To A Row Of Frozen Waterfalls & It's So Magical

It is so easy to reach! ❄️

Megan Renaud | Narcity

Ottawa has a magical winter walking trail that not many know about, featuring seriously stunning frozen waterfalls.

Nestled in the quiet Dunrobin neighbourhood, you will find Sheila Mckee Park.

Keep Reading Show less

This Alpine Roller Coaster Near Ottawa Lets You Race Down The Slopes At Up To 35-km/hr

You can ride it solo or with a friend! ❄️

Les Sommets Saint-Sauveur

Skiing isn't the only way to race down the slopes. For a thrilling adventure, you can ride an alpine roller coaster near Ottawa.

Located just under two hours from Ottawa by car, The Viking at Sommet Saint-Sauveur is the perfect weekend road trip.

Keep Reading Show less