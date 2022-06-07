A Huge 'Blue Lagoon' Is Set To Be Built In Canada & It'd Be The Largest In The World
The project will cost an estimated $300 million!
Relaxing soak, anyone? Plans have been announced for a huge geothermal lagoon in Quebec that will be the largest of its kind in the world.
The lagoon is part of a $300 million plan for three projects in Petite-Rivière-Saint-François, a small town on the Saint Lawrence River, that will rely on renewable energy.
The project, called GeoLAGON, is by developer Louis Massicotte, who is also the former president of Calypso Park.
The lagoon is inspired by the famous Blue Lagoon in Iceland, so if you've always had "visit a geothermal lagoon" on your bucket list, you may be able to cross it off without even having to leave the country!
The open-air lagoon would have a surface area of 120,000 square feet, making it the biggest in the world, and would be heated for all 12 months of the year at a comfortable 38 degrees, according to a news release.
It will be situated in a forest area like a small artificial lake, and those who visit will be able to enjoy its heated waters under the sky in the daytime or at night.
The plan would also see the creation of 150 Airbnb-style double residences powered by solar energy in what will be called Soleils Village and 150 similar solar-powered double chalets on the edge of the lagoon in Lagon Village.
The lagoon's construction is the second phase of the plan, and would only begin after the Soleils Village units are sold, subject to permits. The third phase of the plan would see the Lagon Village units built.
The site will be about 45 minutes from Quebec City and close to the entrance of the Massif de Charlevoix ski area and the new Club Med Québec Charlevoix, which opened in December and is Canada's first Club Med resort, meaning visitors will have tons of nearby attractions to enjoy.
Work is expected to start in the winter of 2023.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.