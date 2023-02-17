The World's Largest 'Blue Lagoon' Is Coming To Canada & Here's What You Need To Know (PHOTOS)
It looks absolutely dreamy. 🤩
If you've always dreamed of visiting the Blue Lagoon hot springs of Iceland, soon, you won't have to leave Canada to get the same kind of experience.
A massive geothermal lagoon inspired by the Nordic thermal baths is coming to Canada, and it's set to be the largest in the world.
GeoLAGOON is a plan for four tourist villages in Canada that will rely on renewable energy. The project is by developer Louis Massicotte, the former president of Calypso Park.
The plan is for the four resort villages, each with its own lagoon, to be built in Quebec, with locations in Charlevoix, the Eastern Townships, Lanaudière and the Laurentians.
According to a press release, investment company Kyotherm has signed on to the project to contribute to the heat production and distribution facilities of four geoLAGOON tourist villages.
Photos from geoLAGON show the Nordic-style design of the huge geothermal lagoons.
A rendering of the lagoon.Courtesy of geoLAGON
Inspired by the famous Blue Lagoon of Iceland, the lagoon would have a surface area of 120,000 square feet, making it the largest of its kind in the world.
A rendering of the lagoon.Courtesy of geoLAGON
The open-air lagoon would be heated year-long at a toasty 38 degrees, meaning you can enjoy the relaxing waters during the day or night.
A rendering of the lagoon.Courtesy of geoLAGON
The site of the first geoLAGON location is set to be under an hour from Quebec City and just minutes away from attractions like Club Med Québec Charlevoix and the Massif de Charlevoix ski area, meaning visitors to the chalets will have tons to see and do in the area.
According to the release, a study in September confirmed that the geoLAGOON villages would be entirely self-sufficient and "powered by an entirely renewable and carbon-neutral energy ecosystem."
The geoLAGOONs would also each have a surplus of electricity that could be offered to Hydro-Quebec, the study predicted.
According to Massicotte, construction on the first village is planned for before June 21, 2023.