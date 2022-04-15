9 All-Inclusive Resorts In Canada Where You Can Get A Vacay Without Leaving The Country
A little pampering sounds really good right now. 🥂
If you've been dreaming of taking a vacation in Canada, there are actually quite a few all-inclusive resorts from coast to coast that'll make you feel like you've gone out of the country to somewhere super luxurious.
Whether you're looking to get pampered, explore nature, or just get some really good pictures for Instagram, there are so many diverse and dreamy options available to be discovered.
Best of all? At many of them, meals are included and plenty of amenities are offered for absolutely free.
Take a look at the options below and start planning your next getaway!
Mount Engadine Lodge
Price: From $475/night per person
Address: 1 Mount Shark Rd., 36 km South of Canmore, on Smith Dorrien Highway, AB
Why You Need To Go: This stunning lodge boasts that it is "one of Alberta's hidden gems" and is located right in a provincial park.
You can either stay in cabins, glamping tents or enjoy the comfort of the main building. All meals are included with your stay, including afternoon tea.
Ste. Anne’s Spa
Price: From $399/night per person
Address: 1009 Massey Rd., Grafton, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're in need of a pampering session, this fancy spa is the place for you. Staying for a night here gets you complete use of the facilities which include hydrotherapy pools, a eucalyptus inhalation room, an outdoor sauna, hiking trails and more.
As well, you'll have $120 to use towards spa treatments and you'll be served breakfast, a three-course lunch, afternoon tea, and a four-course dinner.
Club Med Québec Charlevoix
Price: From $210/night per person
Address: 1, rue de la Montagne-Secrète, Petite-Rivière-Saint-François, QC
Why You Need To Go: If you don't want to worry about having your wallet on you at all times, a stay at this resort is a must.
All of your meals, drinks, snacks and activities are included in the price of your stay and there are tons of activities offered year-round like trails for skiing in winter which turn into hikes for the summer.
White Point Beach Resort
Price: From $267.50/night per person
Address: 75 White Point Beach Resort Rd., White Point, NS
Why You Need To Go: With over 90 years in the hospitality industry, the Maritime resort is snuggled right up to the Atlantic Ocean for crashing waves that'll sing you to sleep and stunning sunrises to greet the day with.
Guests can select a meal plan option that provides breakfast, lunch, and dinner inspired by "the best of local cuisine" and the front desk will give you free treats to feed the bunnies that roam the property.
Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge
Price: From $1,450/night per person
Address: Clayoquot Sound, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: While this definitely comes with a hefty price tag, this "home-away-from-home" offers so many perks.
Included in the price of your stay is access to gourmet dining, including wine, beer, and spirits, a massage, evening turndown service, laundry service, a horse-drawn wagon shuttle, and all of the fun you can have at the amenities tents and waterfront lounge.
Auberge Du Vieux Foyer
Price: From $110/night per person
Address: 3167, 1er Rang de Doncaster, Val-David, QC
Why You Need To Go: Tucked into the Laurentians, this lodge is perfect for summer getaways.
Your stay gets you access to their Nordic bath, spa and sauna as well as a full breakfast and four-course table d’hôte dinners.
Wedgewood Hotel & Spa
Price: From $315/night per person
Address: 845 Hornby St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This boutique hotel is ideal for someone who prefers city life to the great outdoors. Each room has a private balcony and there's also a day spa to relax in after a day of shopping.
Included in your stay is a yummy breakfast at the award-winning Bacchus Restaurant and Lounge when you book with the "Bed & Breakfast" option.
Severn Lodge
Price: From $450/night per person
Address: 116 Gloucester Trail, Port Severn, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for something family-friendly, this lodge tucked into the Muskokas is just a short 90-minute drive from Toronto.
There are supervised activities for kids in the summer, so you can relax without your little ones and enjoy the views from your lakeside deck, patio, or balcony.
You'll also be treated to an included breakfast and dinner!
Assiniboine Lodge
Price: From $395/night per person
Address: Mount Assiniboine Provincial Park, BC
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy some peace and quiet at this nature lodge that's "surrounded by soaring peaks, alpine meadows filled with wildflowers, larch trees and turquoise lakes." How pretty!
You can enjoy afternoon tea and dinner on the day you check in and a breakfast and a packed lunch on the day you leave.
These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.