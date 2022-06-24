7 Resorts In Nova Scotia Where You Can Get A Luxurious Vacay Without A Plane Ticket
Time to unwind! 🧖
You don't have to leave Canada to get a dreamy vacation — or even the province, for that matter. There are so many stunning resorts in Nova Scotia where you can have a luxurious stay, no expensive plane ticket required.
If you want to be able to wake up by the sea, relax on a secluded beach and unwind surrounded by nature, you might want to consider booking a stay at one of these resorts in Canada's Ocean Playground.
Each of these resorts has spa amenities on-site where you can relax and rejuvenate. You can book a soothing massage or even bathe in a forest at these spots.
With locations on Cape Breton Island, near Peggy's Cove and not far from downtown Halifax, you'll have tons to do and see during your stay.
Fox Harb'r Resort
Price: $451+ per night
Address: 1337 Fox Harbour Rd., Fox Harbour, NS
Why You Need To Go: Fox Harb'r is one of only five 5-star resorts in the country and is definitely a place to experience luxury.
The resort boasts "world-class golf, exquisite dining," and a "luxurious spa" among its many amenities, with outdoor activities like private yacht day cruises, horseback riding and archery, so you'll never be bored.
The rooms are complete with elegant touches like heated bathroom floors and "the finest bed linens."
Oceanstone Seaside Resort
Price: $179+ per night
Address: 8650 Peggy's Cove Rd., Indian Harbour, NS
Why You Need To Go: Oceanstone Seaside Resort is a coastal getaway where the ocean meets you right at your door! You can stay in a private cottage, inn or suite here, and there's a beach and restaurant right on the grounds.
The resort is just minutes away from the iconic Peggy's Cove, so you can explore the area during your stay.
Keltic Lodge
Price: $215+ per night
Address: 383 Keltic in Rd., Ingonish Beach, NS
Why You Need To Go: Located in the stunning Cape Breton Highlands, Keltic Lodge has tons of luxurious amenities like a heated pool, fine dining and an Aveda spa.
There are even oceanside cottages available where you can get a "glamping" cabin feel, each complete with a fireplace you can cozy up next to.
Digby Pines Golf Resort and Spa
Price: $140+ per night
Address: 103 Shore Rd., Digby, NS
Why You Need To Go: Digby Pines has everything you need for a luxurious vacation. Features of the resort include a stunning heated outdoor pool, the Digby Pines Spa, and an 18-hole golf course.
You can stay in a hotel room or opt for one of the quaint cottages located on the grounds. Nearby are harbour cruises, a marina and boardwalk, museums and shops to explore.
Oak Island Resort
Price: $180+ per night
Address: 36 Treasure Dr., Western Shore, NS
Why You Need To Go: Just 45 minutes from Halifax, you'll find breathtaking panoramic views of the ocean at Oak Island Resort.
You can wake up right by the sea at one of the resort's oceanside chalets, enjoy tons of complimentary activities or unwind with one of the ocean-inspired treatments at the resort's spa.
Trout Point Lodge
Price: $658+ per night
Address: 189 Trout Point Rd., East Kemptville, NS
Why You Need To Go: If you want to unwind in nature, this resort is for you. Trout Point Lodge is a place for "luxury adventure travel" where you can go on guided stargazing walks and stay in rooms and cottages with scenic river views.
The resort also offers forest bathing, whale watching, hiking tours and more!
White Point Beach Resort
Price: $220+ per night
Address: 75 White Point Beach Resort Rd., White Point, NS
Why You Need To Go: White Point Beach Resort has unique luxury options like new "oceanfront treehouses" perched above the edge of the sea and "lakeside glomes" where you're immersed in nature.
Amenities of the all-inclusive resort include a heated pool, hot tub, saltwater pool, complimentary kayaks to use on the lake, and nightly live music!
These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included in the price.