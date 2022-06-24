Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

resorts in nova scotia

7 Resorts In Nova Scotia Where You Can Get A Luxurious Vacay Without A Plane Ticket

Time to unwind! 🧖

Trending Staff Writer
A woman sits in a room at White Point Beach Resort. Right: A woman soaks in an outdoor hot tub on a deck at Trout Point Lodge.

A woman sits in a room at White Point Beach Resort. Right: A woman soaks in an outdoor hot tub on a deck at Trout Point Lodge.

@gabbyxchan | Instagram, @louiseclairejohnson | Instagram

You don't have to leave Canada to get a dreamy vacation — or even the province, for that matter. There are so many stunning resorts in Nova Scotia where you can have a luxurious stay, no expensive plane ticket required.

If you want to be able to wake up by the sea, relax on a secluded beach and unwind surrounded by nature, you might want to consider booking a stay at one of these resorts in Canada's Ocean Playground.

Each of these resorts has spa amenities on-site where you can relax and rejuvenate. You can book a soothing massage or even bathe in a forest at these spots.

With locations on Cape Breton Island, near Peggy's Cove and not far from downtown Halifax, you'll have tons to do and see during your stay.

Fox Harb'r Resort

Price: $451+ per night

Address: 1337 Fox Harbour Rd., Fox Harbour, NS

Why You Need To Go: Fox Harb'r is one of only five 5-star resorts in the country and is definitely a place to experience luxury.

The resort boasts "world-class golf, exquisite dining," and a "luxurious spa" among its many amenities, with outdoor activities like private yacht day cruises, horseback riding and archery, so you'll never be bored.

The rooms are complete with elegant touches like heated bathroom floors and "the finest bed linens."

Book Here

Oceanstone Seaside Resort

Price: $179+ per night

Address: 8650 Peggy's Cove Rd., Indian Harbour, NS

Why You Need To Go: Oceanstone Seaside Resort is a coastal getaway where the ocean meets you right at your door! You can stay in a private cottage, inn or suite here, and there's a beach and restaurant right on the grounds.

The resort is just minutes away from the iconic Peggy's Cove, so you can explore the area during your stay.

Book Here

Keltic Lodge

Price: $215+ per night

Address: 383 Keltic in Rd., Ingonish Beach, NS

Why You Need To Go: Located in the stunning Cape Breton Highlands, Keltic Lodge has tons of luxurious amenities like a heated pool, fine dining and an Aveda spa.

There are even oceanside cottages available where you can get a "glamping" cabin feel, each complete with a fireplace you can cozy up next to.

Book Here

Digby Pines Golf Resort and Spa

Price: $140+ per night

Address: 103 Shore Rd., Digby, NS

Why You Need To Go: Digby Pines has everything you need for a luxurious vacation. Features of the resort include a stunning heated outdoor pool, the Digby Pines Spa, and an 18-hole golf course.

You can stay in a hotel room or opt for one of the quaint cottages located on the grounds. Nearby are harbour cruises, a marina and boardwalk, museums and shops to explore.

Book Here

Oak Island Resort

Price: $180+ per night

Address: 36 Treasure Dr., Western Shore, NS

Why You Need To Go: Just 45 minutes from Halifax, you'll find breathtaking panoramic views of the ocean at Oak Island Resort.

You can wake up right by the sea at one of the resort's oceanside chalets, enjoy tons of complimentary activities or unwind with one of the ocean-inspired treatments at the resort's spa.

Book Here

Trout Point Lodge

Price: $658+ per night

Address: 189 Trout Point Rd., East Kemptville, NS

Why You Need To Go: If you want to unwind in nature, this resort is for you. Trout Point Lodge is a place for "luxury adventure travel" where you can go on guided stargazing walks and stay in rooms and cottages with scenic river views.

The resort also offers forest bathing, whale watching, hiking tours and more!

Book Here

White Point Beach Resort

Price: $220+ per night

Address: 75 White Point Beach Resort Rd., White Point, NS

Why You Need To Go: White Point Beach Resort has unique luxury options like new "oceanfront treehouses" perched above the edge of the sea and "lakeside glomes" where you're immersed in nature.

Amenities of the all-inclusive resort include a heated pool, hot tub, saltwater pool, complimentary kayaks to use on the lake, and nightly live music!

Book Here

These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included in the price.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...