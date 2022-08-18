NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

You Can Stay In An Oceanfront Treehouse At This Canada Beach Resort & Wake Up To Sea Views

The resort is on a dreamy white-sand beach!

Trending Staff Writer
White Point Beach Resort. Right: A couple stays in an oceanfront treehouse at White Point Beach Resort.

@reaching_happy | Instagram, @gabbyxchan | Instagram

If you're in need of a getaway, you can stay at this beach resort in Canada and wake up to the salty smell of the ocean in your own waterfront treehouse.

White Point Beach Resort is a dreamy getaway spot where you can relax and unwind surrounded by nature.

The all-inclusive resort, which is located on Nova Scotia's south shore, sits on a pristine stretch of beach on the water of the Atlantic Ocean.

The resort has unique accommodations available to book, including lakeside "glomes" and oceanfront treehouses.

The glomes are secluded domes hidden underneath the canopy of a forest on the grounds of the resort and come with a barbecue, private hot tub, deck and a luxurious king-sized bed, as well as a stunning view of the lake for a perfectly romantic getaway.

The treehouses, on the other hand, can be found right on the edge of the ocean. You'll be able to sleep among the treetops in one of these modern stays, which also each come with a private deck, king bed and a fireplace you can cozy up next to on cold nights.

There are also rustic cottages, guest rooms and quaint vacation homes to stay in. The resort also has a heated pool perfect to use any time of year and provides complimentary kayaks, paddle boards and row boats for use on the lake.

They'll even give you bunny food to feed the rabbits that live on the property!

While the resort has tons of summer activities to enjoy, there are also plenty of reasons to visit during the fall.

In September, the water of the ocean is actually at its warmest, making it the perfect time to go for a swim. You can also cozy up to beachside bonfires or explore the area and take in the changing leaves.

If you're looking for more gorgeous Nova Scotia beaches, less than 20 minutes from the resort is the beautiful Carters Beach, a white-sand beach with tropical blue water that look like it belongs in the Caribbean.

White Point Beach Resort

$165+/night

Book

Address: 75 White Point Beach Resort Rd., White Point, NS

Why You Need To Go: You can stay in a glome or a treehouse right on the ocean at this beachy resort in Nova Scotia and wake up to the gentle breeze of the sea.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

