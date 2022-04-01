Ontario's 'Treehouse' Airbnb Lets You Float In A Giant Hammock With Endless Lake Views
It's like being on cloud nine.
You can take in the views like never before at this stunning Airbnb in Muskoka, Ontario. The Water's Edge is a unique "treehouse" retreat that gazes over a shining lake.
Surrounded by trees, the home is anything but your typical cottage retreat. It's filled with luxurious surprises that will have you living the good life. Sleeping eight guests, the Airbnb was opened by couple Shari and David van de Pol in 2021.
The Water's Edge in Muskoka, Ontario. Shari | Airbnb
"I was trying hard to create a truly Canadian design, that spoke to our spaces and aesthetics," Shari tells Narcity. "The openness of the experience, the nets, the playfulness, living on the edge, and not being separated from nature."
Steps to the dock. Shari | Airbnb
The building boasts massive windows with lake views, a hot tub, twinkling lights, and an A-frame "bonus room" accessible by a ladder. A giant sliding door opens up the front half of the cottage, and Shari says it makes you "feel like you're on the beach when you're sitting in the living room."
Views of the lake from inside the cottage. Shari | Airbnb
One of the most unique aspects of the stay is the "hammock net" which floats above the main floor. You can cozy up on the canopy and watch the sunrise while suspended in the air.
Unique "hammock net."Shari | Airbnb
Outside, you'll find a dock with a two-sided fireplace where you can sip hot chocolate and enjoy the serene surroundings. You can also swim and canoe off the dock.
"I wanted people to come and visit and feel The Muskokas, feel something unique, feel part of things and leave with a really peaceful experience," Shari says.
Two-sided fireplace. Shari | Airbnb
Bookings for the 2023 season will likely open mid-summer, so keep an eye out for additional dates.
The Water's Edge
One of the bedrooms with water views.
$950/night
Neighbourhood: Utterson, ON
Why You Need To Go: This luxurious "treehouse" has a unique hammock net where you can gaze over the water.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.