This Ontario Airbnb Is Like A Greek Island Vacation & The Stairs Lead Right Into The Water

No plane ticket needed. ✈️

Chris | Airbnb

You can find a little slice of Greece right here in Ontario at this stunning Airbnb on the water.

The Breckenridge cottage is a gorgeous rental located along the Bruce Peninsula on the shores of Isthmus Bay. While it looks like somewhere you'd need to take a flight to, it's just over a three hour drive from Toronto, making it an ideal spot for a getaway.

The five-bedroom escape sleeps eight guests, with three bedrooms located in the cottage and two in separate bunkies. The interior is cozy, with large windows offering views of the serene water outside.

Chris | Airbnb

There is a large wooden deck where you can soak up some sun and catch some vibrant sunsets, and the rustic stone patio will make you feel like you're vacationing in historic Europe.

Chris | Airbnb

The patio towers above the crystal blue waters, and there are stone steps that lead down to the flat rock shore.

This Ontario Airbnb Is Like A Greek Island Vacation & The Stairs Lead Right Into The WaterChris | Airbnb

You can plan some epic barbecues outdoors at the stone fire pit and gaze out at the Georgian Bluffs across the bay. Nearby, you can discover sand bars at Black Creek Provincial Park, a sandy beach in Lion's Head village, the Bruce Trail, Sauble Beach, and more.

Chris | Airbnb

You can also swim in the turquoise waters outside the cottage, but the rocks can be slippery, so water shoes are recommended.

Chris | Airbnb

Of course, a rental as gorgeous as this books up quickly, but there are still a few spots left for 2022, with bookings for 2023 to become available later this summer.

Breckenridge Cottage

Chris | Airbnb

$686/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Lion's Head, ON

Why You Need To Go: This stunning Airbnb looks like it belongs in Greece and is surrounded by crystal blue water.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

