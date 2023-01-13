These 8 Romantic Airbnbs Will Whisk You Away To The Cutest Small Towns In Ontario
You can have a magical getaway for two.
If you're looking for some alone time with that special someone then you might want to check out these romantic Ontario Airbnbs nestled in small towns.
These two-person rentals are beautiful spots to enjoy a getaway with your loved one and you can spend your days exploring cute villages and dining at local restaurants.
Amelia Suite
Living room with exposed brick wall.
$94/night
Neighbourhood: Prince Edward, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in the cute town of Picton, this one-bedroom suite comes with a queen bed and is steps away from local shops and restaurants.
School House Bed & Breakfast
Historic building covered in vines.
$262/night
Neighbourhood: Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can stay at a heritage B&B that once served as Niagara Public School. The bedroom comes with a cozy fireplace and you and your love will be treated to a full continental breakfast.
The Bradley Garden Suite
Bedroom with French doors.
$142/night
Neighbourhood: Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: Nestled in downtown Elora, this romantic stay is within walking distance of tons of stores and restaurants. You can also enjoy a meal at the Elora Diner which is located in the building.
Private Loft with Sauna
Loft with plants and exposed pipes.
$190/night
Neighbourhood: Uxbridge, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can heat things up in this spa-inspired stay complete with a private sauna. The room includes a giant projector screen so you can snuggle up and watch a romantic movie.
Wellington Room
Loft with a bed.
$146/night
Neighbourhood: Fergus, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy a stay in the historic town of Fergus by booking a getaway at this Airbnb. The property is close to downtown and it's a cozy spot to spend some time with your loved one.
Stone Guest House
Bedroom with stone walls.
$240/night
Neighbourhood: Perth, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you're in 'The Holiday' at this charming rental. The Airbnb features a queen bed in a quaint room with access to the Tay River. It's only 5 minutes away from the town of Perth.
Northern Peaks
Living room with TV and fireplace.
$165/night
Neighbourhood: The Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: Escape to Blue Mountain Village by booking this cozy Airbnb. The updated loft has shuttle service to The Village and is close to tons of activities including skiing.
Bradshaw Lofts: The Craftsman
Loft with exposed brick walls.
$114/night
Neighbourhood: Stratford, ON
Why You Need To Go: Stratford is technically a city but it has that small town feel. This Airbnb is a 100-year-old loft located right near the downtown and it features a full kitchen and modern furnishings.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
