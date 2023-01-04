These Ontario Airbnbs Are The Most Wanted Stays Of 2022 & One Is A 'Mushroom House'
The list also includes a private island.
It's never too soon to start planning some epic vacations for 2023 and these spectacular Airbnbs in Ontario will fuel your wanderlust.
These Airbnbs are the most wish-listed stays of 2022 and the roundup features tiny cabins and private islands as well as a unique "Mushroom House." There are tons of beautiful stays across the province so you can have a dreamy getaway without a plane ticket.
The Cabin at Fernwood Hills
Tiny cabin in a snowy forest.
$133/night
Neighbourhood: Komoka, ON
Why You Need To Go: This little cabin is only 107 square feet, but it's brimming with charm. Nestled in a lush forest, this stay allows you to unwind and reconnect with nature.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Waterfront Wine-Route Retreat
Grey home on the waterfront.
$400/night
Neighbourhood: Amherstburg, ON
Why You Need To Go: Set along the Epic North Shore Wine Route, this peaceful Airbnb has water views and sleeps four guests. It includes a salt-water hot tub and "unobstructed night sky."
Escape to North Muskoka A-Frame
A-frame cabin covered in snow with a bonfire pit.
$375/night
Neighbourhood: Huntsville, ON
Why You Need To Go: This cozy '70s A-frame is a magical escape during any season. It boasts 2-storey forest views and a bonfire pit where you can relax in the evening.
Foxberry Domes
Dome with a yellow door in a field.
$266/night
Neighbourhood: Port Hope, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located an hour from Toronto, this stargazer dome lets you fall asleep beneath the night sky. The dome is found at Haute Goat Farm and you can spend your time visiting Icelandic Horses and Nigerian Dwarf Goats.
Private Island
Table and chairs on a patio overlooking the water.
$700/night
Neighbourhood: Rockport, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can have a vacay on your very own private island with this Airbnb. Situated on the St. Lawrence River, the home offers amazing water views from its decks.
Due North Lake House
Living room with a view of the water.
$104/night
Neighbourhood: Miller Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can spend your days soaking up some sun by the water at this Airbnb. The lake house sleeps six guests and comes with a sand and limestone beach.
Cottage on Lake Simcoe
Home surrounded by grass and trees.
$299/night
Neighbourhood: Brechin, ON
Why You Need To Go: This "cozy" cottage is right on the shores of Lake Simcoe so you can spend your vacay kayaking, fishing, and more.
Off-Grid Mushroom House & Sauna
Unique "Mushroom House."
$179/night
Neighbourhood: Chesterville, ON
Why You Need To Go: This unique "Mushroom House" comes with an earth oven and vegetable garden where you can harvest food. You can get cozy in the sauna and go for a dip at the nearby quarry.
Artsy Glamping Experience
Red Airbnb and art installations.
$150/night
Neighbourhood: Castleton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Tucked away in the countryside, this unique Airbnb sleeps two people and has a deck for stargazing. There is a fire pit to cozy up by and a small pool for summer swims.
Aux Box Muskoka
Airbnb in a forest with a hot tub.
$235/night
Neighbourhood: Huntsville, ON
Why You Need To Go: This enchanting stay is located on a cliff in a forest. You can enjoy gorgeous nature views and soak in the hot tub.
