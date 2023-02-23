This Ontario Airbnb Belongs In The South Of Italy & The Steps Lead Right To Turquoise Water
You don't need to go far to find turquoise water and lakeside luxury. This Ontario Airbnb comes with all the European vibes and you'll feel like you're vacationing in the South of Italy.
The rental is actually located in Grimsby, just over an hour from Toronto. The 3400 square-foot villa sleeps over 16 guests and has 8 bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms.
Exterior of the Airbnb.Josna | Airbnb
The villa comes with a large kitchen, modern bathrooms, and a spacious great-room. You can relax in the sunroom and take a dip in the indoor heated pool. The rooftop patio, terrace, and lower patio allow you to soak up some sun and enjoy the water views.
Terrace by the water. Josna | Airbnb
One of the highlights of the rental is the 2/3 acre garden filled with blossoming flowers. You can stroll around or enjoy a morning coffee amidst the blooms.
Gardens.Josna | Airbnb
The bright turquoise water will whisk you away to another land and you can follow the stone steps right to the waves.
Stone steps leading to water.Josna | Airbnb
The Airbnb is just two minutes from small public beaches and about half an hour to Niagara Falls. You can also enjoy the Bruce Trail and lots of restaurants nearby.
Heated pool in sunroom.Josna | Airbnb
Garden parties with 40 to 100 guests can be accommodated for an extra fee.
Great room.Josna | Airbnb
If you're dreaming of a summer escape by the water and have a large group of travellers then this stunning Airbnb might be worth booking. You can also book a stay during the spring, fall, and winter months.
Lakefront Estate House
Exterior of the Airbnb.
$400+/night
Neighbourhood: Grimsby, ON
Why You Need To Go: This majestic Airbnb comes with turquoise water and beautiful gardens.
