This Region Of Italy Will Actually Pay You To Visit & The Offer Includes So Many Perks
Finally, a spot that's not looking to charge you extra!
While some parts of Italy are tightening up and charging tourists just for showing up, one region says it will actually pay to visit.
Friuli-Venezia Giulia, which is in the northeast part of the country, is offering to cover the cost of your train ride to promote sustainable travel, according to the region's tourism website.
So if you're look for wine tastings, beaches or nice museums, why not head to a part of Italy that really wants you to be there?
You can also save on a bunch of attractions because the tourism deal also includes an FVGcard, which will grant you free or reduced prices for theme parks, cruises, monuments, guided tours and more.
Friuli-Venezia Giulia is just as beautiful as the rest of the country, and its main city of Trieste is a cultural hub due to nearby Slovenia and Austria, as per the Travel One website.
The central European city boasts historic cafes, castles and the Grotta Gigante (Giant Cave), where you can descend 100 metres below ground level.
You can also head to Grado, listed as the island of sun, sea and spas. The elegant seaside town has over 1,600 years of history and is said to have some of the cleanest waters in Europe, according to the Travel One website.
If it’s wine tastings you’re after, Friuli-Venezia Giulia has a wine and taste route, which will guide you to regional wineries and allow you to try a lot of great vino in the area!
There are a few requirements that are part of the tourism deal. One is that you must stay a minimum of two nights. The other is that you will need to arrive and depart from select railway stations in the towns of Trieste, Udine, Lignano Sabbiadoro and/or Grado.
The promotion runs until May 31, 2023 so you may want to start thinking about your travel plans soon!
While you’re planning your Italian vacation, make sure you do your research about different rules and upcoming changes, because some parts of the country are more resistant to tourists than other.
The city of Venice, for example, will begin charging tourists for entry starting in January.
You’ll also want to make sure you don’t stop to eat in inappropriate spots while you’re in Italy. In Rome, for instance, they have all sorts of rules designed to keep tourists under control, and one U.S. tourist recently faced a hefty fine because he ate ice cream in the wrong spot.
Hopefully there are no such rules in Trieste!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.