Taiwan Will Soon Pay You To Visit & Here's What The Country Is Offering Tourists
The island is making a comeback after the pandemic.
Travel can get expensive no matter where you choose to go these days so it's always a welcome surprise when a destination offers you money, free benefits or other perks to visit as a tourist.
Taiwan is the latest destination to announce that it will pay tourists $165 each to come and visit, and they have separate rewards for tour groups.
The incentives are a way to boost tourism after a drop in visitors throughout the pandemic when it had strict restrictions in place.
On February 23, Taiwan’s Premier Chen Chien-jen said the government is looking to bring in 6 million tourists in 2023 and aims to double bring that number to 10 million by 2025, as reported by CNN.
The outlet says the incentives of NT$5,000 ($165) will be given to 500,000 individual tourists and up to NT$20,000 ($658) will also be handed out to 90,000 tour groups.
According to Channel News Asia (CNA), the money will be given out electronically or as part of a discount on accommodations.
The CNA reports the tourism initiative is part of a $175 million campaign.
Taiwan ended its strict entry restrictions in October 2022 after nearly three years, and now it's looking to reignite tourism.
Taiwan reopened its borders to travellers from Hong Kong and Macau this week. There are still some restrictions in place for visitors from mainland China, according to CNA.
Taiwan's capital of Taipei recently made the New York Times' list of 52 Places for Travelers to Visit in 2023, so there's plenty to see if you're deciding whether to visit. The publication highlighted the city's "neon-lit night markets to its Qing Dynasty temples."
Conde Nast Traveler also included Taiwan in its list of 23 Best Places to Travel in 2023.
The travel outlet highlighted the Taipei Performing Arts Center and the Anping Tree House, which it describes as an abandoned warehouse that has been swallowed by banyan trees.
The Taiwan government has not announced when the campaign will begin or how tourists can apply for the money.
Taiwan isn't the only destination to offer special incentives to visitors.
A region in Italy also has a tourism campaign in place until May 2023 to bring in more travellers.
Apparently it pays to be a tourist in 2023!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
