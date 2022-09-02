9 Countries Chinese Passport Holders In Canada Can Travel To Visa-Free
Time for a trip to Fiji 🧳 🇫🇯.
With travel restrictions showing signs of easing across Canada, it's time for those of us who love to travel to get back into exploring what the world has to offer.
Just like people with Indian and Filipino passports in Canada, those with Chinese passports are also able to travel to some places around the globe that won't require a visa when they land.
So, whether you're an international student or just visiting Canada on a short-term basis, there are options for those with a passport from China to enjoy visa-free travel to dense jungles and blue waters in many countries and islands around the world.
Behold Chinese passport holders, pack your bags and get ready for some picturesque landscapes -- here are nine places, according to Passport Index, you could visit visa-free.
Antigua and Barbuda
Why You Should Go: The shoreline of Antigua stretches for 95 miles by the Caribbean sea and is full of coral reefs, sandy beaches, and resorts. Chinese passport holders can stay here visa-free for a month.
How Far From Canada: Direct flight from Toronto (4 hours and 45 minutes)
Saint Lucia
Why You Should Go: This island in the Caribbean has a wide variety of things to enjoy, from beaches where you can go snorkelling to dense jungles for trekking. Chinese passport holders can stay here for a max of 42 days visa-free.
How Far From Canada: Flight from Toronto includes 1 stop (8 hours and 15 minutes)
Serbia
Why You Should Go: Serbia is filled with mountains, rivers and gorges for you to explore and take pictures for the gram. If you have a passport from China and this place is on your bucket list, you can stay here for three months without a visa.
How Far From Canada: Flight from Toronto includes 1 stop (11 hours and 25 minutes)
Suriname
Why You Should Go: For the nature lovers out there, Surniname might just be the place for you. Over 90 percent of it its surface is covered by jungle, so you're pretty much up close and personal with the wildlife here.
A Chinese passport can grant you a one-month stay here without a visa.
How Far From Canada: Flight from Toronto includes 2 stops (11 hours and 52 minutes)
Qatar
Why You Should Go: Put your feet up in some luxury hotels or spend the day in Qatar's trading markets that have vendors selling everything from antiques and spices to woven fabrics. You can stay a month visa-free, if you have a Chinese passport.
How Far From Canada: Direct flight from Toronto (12 hours and 35 minutes)
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Why You Should Go: Sip some rum around a bonfire at this tropical destination that has some serious laid-back vibes. Three months of visa-free relaxation is what you can get here with a passport from China.
How Far From Canada: Flight from Toronto includes one stop (19 hours and 24 minutes)
Armenia
Why You Should Go: Those with a Chinese passport can enjoy the history and landscape of Armenia and its picturesque villages for 6 months without a visa.
How Far From Canada: Flight from Toronto includes one stop (20 hours and 55 minutes)
Mauritius
Why You Should Go: From water sports like windsurfing to street food, there's no shortage of things to enjoy in Mauritius. If you have a passport from China, you can tour the place for three months without a visa.
How Far From Canada: Flight from Toronto includes one stop (26 hours and 5 minutes)
Fiji
Why You Should Go: Fiji is made up of 333 tropical islands in the middle of the South Pacific. Feast your eyes and ears on rushing waterfalls and blue waters that set up the perfect atmosphere for those who just want to sit back and relax.
120 days is how long you can stay visa-free here with a Chinese passport, especially if you're travelling from Western Canada.
How Far From Canada: Flight from Vancouver includes one stops (17 hours and 55 minutes)
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.