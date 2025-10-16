Canadians voted for their most dreamed-about escapes & the results are in
Bucket list icons meet well-kept secrets in destinations that deliver it all.
Every traveller has a destination that stays with them. A favourite beach, a city that never stops surprising, or a faraway spot that calls them back time and again.
In the first-ever Travellers' Top Picks Awards by Air Canada Vacations, over 100,000 Canadians cast their votes across ten categories – naming destinations that inspire, delight and linger in memory long after the suitcase is unpacked.
What emerged is a mix of iconic places and surprising gems that'll reawaken your wanderlust. So, if you're already mapping out your next trip, here's where Canadians say the magic happens:
Beach Vacation: Grace Bay, Turks and Caicos
Courtesy of Air Canada Vacations
With Grace Bay's white sand feeling like silk added to the endless shorelines, turquoise waters and picture-perfect sunsets, it makes it clear why Grace Bay, Turks and Caicos, took the crown for best beach vacation destination.
Whether you dream of adrenaline-pumping watersports, mingling with friendly locals or just relaxing by the shore, you can find beach bliss at this Caribbean spot.
Bucket List: Santorini, Greece
Courtesy of Air Canada Vacations
With its cliffside villages, bathed in blue and white, ancient Greek ruins, striking black-sand beaches and lush vineyards thriving in volcanic soil, Santorini deserves top billing on your vacation bucket list.
Foodie Favourite: Naples, Italy
Courtesy of Air Canada Vacations
Naples, Italy, is a non-stop foodie experience, with pizza straight from the source, fresh ingredients, traditional handmade pasta and perfectly brewed espresso. Come for the food, stay for the incredible history and stunning atmosphere of this Italian icon.
Adventure Travel: Kauai, Hawaii, USA
Courtesy of Air Canada Vacations
Hawaii's "Garden Island" of Kauai is a paradise of dramatic cliffs and emerald valleys that are perfect for hiking, mountain biking and kayaking. Nothing beats ziplining over the dramatic landscape — 90% of which can't even be reached by car.
Arts & Culture: Rome, Italy
Courtesy of Air Canada Vacations
From touring the romantic narrow streets to marvelling at legendary monuments like the Colosseum and Roman Forum, every moment of a Roman holiday is infused with wonder. See the Trevi Fountain, gelato in hand, and soak up the magic of The Eternal City.
Wellness: Bali, Indonesia
Courtesy of Air Canada Vacations
If you crave a vacation that leaves you feeling changed, how does sunrise yoga, holistic spa treatments and mindful adventure through beaches, terraced rice fields and ancient temples sound? You should probably check out the idyllic Indonesian island of Bali.
Romance: Paris, France
Courtesy of Air Canada Vacations
The City of Love reigns supreme. Whether you're strolling hand-in-hand by the Seine or sipping wine at a restaurant near the Eiffel Tower, Paris will find its way into your heart with unmatched food, art and architecture around every corner of this walkable city.
City Break: New York City, New York, USA
Courtesy of Air Canada Vacations
Take a bite out of the Big Apple if you love an escape filled with vibrant energy and things to do. The buzz of a Broadway show, iconic landmarks and famous late-night eats make NYC unforgettable.
Hidden Gem: Singapore
Courtesy of Air Canada Vacations
In Singapore, Michelin-starred restaurants thrive alongside iconic local hawker foods, bustling street markets share the city with high-end boutiques, and shining skyscrapers emerge from lush green spaces in this garden city.
Sleek, futuristic and full of flavour, Canadians love Singapore as a hidden gem that defies expectations. Additionally, Singapore is great for a solo adventure and as a starting point for touring Southeast Asia.
Family: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
Courtesy of Air Canada Vacations
Looking for somewhere fun to bring the whole family? Add Honolulu to your list! Calm beaches, cultural treasures, tasty treats and cool activities for all ages make this the ultimate stress-free island escape.
Travel means something different to everyone, and Air Canada Vacations is dedicated to shining a light on the diverse range of destinations that inspire Canadian travellers.
From bold adventures to easy family escapes, these top travellers' picks prove your next unforgettable adventure is closer than you think!
