Summary

This new Canadian coin looks like a gold penny and it's worth so much more than one cent

It'll cost you more than a pretty penny to buy!

pile of canadian coins including pennies, nickels and toonies

Canadian coins.

Embe2006 | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

There's a new coin you can get in Canada that looks like a gold penny!

Even though it's designed like a penny, it's worth so much more than that.

Recently, the Royal Canadian Mint revealed a new Multifaceted Maple Leaves — 1-oz. Pure Gold Coin.

This Canadian coin looks like a penny because it has a similar design with maple leaves on a stem in the centre of the coin.

But it's 99.99% pure gold and has a face value of $200!

It features a cluster of sugar maple leaves from different perspectives, so it looks like they're blowing in the wind.

The leaf at the top of the coin is designed in a modern style with long reflective facets that run from the petiole to the leaf point.

For the cluster of maple leaves at the bottom of the coin, a traditional art style was used instead of a modern style.

It was also engraved using classic techniques, which is another reason why this coin is similar to a penny.

reverse side of multifaceted maple leaves pure gold coin Multifaceted Maple Leaves Pure Gold Coin.Royal Canadian Mint

The obverse side of this coin features the effigy of King Charles III that was designed by Canadian artist Steven Rosati.

It has detailed engraving, which matches the more traditional art style and classic engraving techniques used for the leaves on the coin's reverse side.

obverse side of multifaceted maple leaves pure gold coin with king charles effigy King Charles effigy on the Multifaceted Maple Leaves Pure Gold Coin.

There is a limited mintage of just 350 for the Multifaceted Maple Leaves coin.

Because it's 99.99% pure gold, the coin costs $7,699.95 to buy online or at the Royal Canadian Mint boutiques in Ottawa and Winnipeg.

So, not only is it worth more than a penny but it also costs way more than a penny!

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

    • Lisa Belmonte

      Senior Writer

      Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

