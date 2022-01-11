Canada's Passport Just Moved Up On A New Ranking Of The Best Passports In The World
It only narrowly missed out on beating the American passport! ✈️
It turns out that Canada's passport is one of the best in the world and has moved up on a ranking of the world's most powerful passports in 2022!
The latest version of the Henley Passport Index that compares the visa-free access of 199 passports around the world to 227 travel destinations was released on January 11 and Canada made it into the top 10 once again.
With this ranking, the total score for each passport equals the number of destinations where no visa is required.
Canada's score of 185 means that people with a Canadian passport have visa-free access to 185 destinations. Our passport's rating is the same as Australia, Czech Republic, Greece and Malta, which are all tied for seventh place.
Coming out on top, Japan and Singapore are tied for first with a score of 192.
Germany and South Korea are in second, followed by Finland, Italy, Luxembourg and Spain in third.
Austria, Denmark, France, Netherlands and Sweden are in fourth and then Ireland and Portugal are tied for fifth.
The last countries that beat out Canada are New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, the U.K. and the U.S. which are in sixth.
In the Henley Passport Index, Canada's passport reached its highest-ranked spot back in 2014 when it took second place. After that, it dropped down to fourth the following year and then to sixth for the next four years.
In 2020, it fell all the way down to ninth which tied its lowest point in 2010 and 2011. However, the Canadian passport has been rising ever since then, taking eighth place in 2021 and now seventh in 2022.