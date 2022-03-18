Canada's Ranking In The World Happiness Report Has Dropped & It's 'A Substantial Fall'
At least we're happier than the U.S. though!
When it comes to Canada's happiness, the country's World Happiness Report ranking dropped and it's "a substantial fall."
In the new 2022 edition of the World Happiness Report, which is a publication by the UN's Sustainable Development Solutions Network, the happiest countries are ranked using global survey data to show how people evaluate their own lives in more than 150 nations.
This is the 10th anniversary of the report and the ranking of national happiness is based on data from 2019 through to 2021.
Coming out on top for the fifth year in a row is Finland. The Nordic country is followed by Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.
The rest of the countries in the top 10 are Sweden, Norway, Israel and New Zealand.
After that is when Canada finally comes into the ranking. There's Austria, Australia, Ireland, Germany and then Canada in 15th.
According to the report, "this marks a substantial fall for Canada" because the country had been ranked in the fifth spot overall just 10 years earlier in the first-ever World Happiness Report.
This 15th place finish also marks Canada's "lowest ranking ever" and the results have been on a downward trend recently.
In 2021, Canada was ranked 14th which was down from 11th place in 2020 and ninth in 2019.
Despite the country slipping in the ranking the last couple of years, we're still happier than the U.S. according to the 2022 report!
The U.S. finished just one spot behind Canada in the overall ranking, up from 19th place last year, and is followed by the U.K., Czechia, Belgium and France.