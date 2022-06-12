A New Study Has Found The Happiest Places In Canada & These Provinces Are Most Satisfied
East Coasters and Quebecers rejoice (even more)!
Some feel-good news — literally! Statistics Canada has put out the results of their latest life satisfaction survey which breaks down how satisfied people are across each province and between men and women.
Not only does it show us that men are more likely to rate their life satisfaction higher than women depending on where they live in the country, but it also has shown that people living in the Atlantic provinces and Quebec are really enjoying their lives.
How the study found this out is from a good old-fashioned survey.
Statistics Canada asked participants to rate how they feel about their life on a scale between 0 and 10 with 10 being very satisfied and 0 being very dissatisfied.
Life satisfaction is one of the key indicators that the organization uses to measure the quality of life in Canada and is a subjective measure of general well-being in one's life.
The province that had the highest percentage of participants rating their life satisfaction between eight and ten was Newfoundland & Labrador with 61.7%.
After that is P.E.I coming in with 59.7% in the same metric and third place in life satisfaction goes to Quebec, which had 56.8% of the population feeling very satisfied in their life, or close to it.
Fourth is New Brunswick with 56.8%, followed by Manitoba (56.1%), Alberta (52.2%) and Saskatchewan (51.2%).
Rounding out the bottom of the list is Nova Scotia with only 49.9% of folks rating life satisfaction highly. After that comes Ontario, scoring a 48.4% and finally comes B.C., which got a 46.5%.
So, it seems that folks who are looking for a bit more satisfaction in their life might want to eye a move to Newfoundland, New Brunswick and Quebec because those places seem to have something good going on!
