7 Slang Words From Newfoundland That No Other Province Would Understand
It's a totally different language!
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Throughout Canada, you'll hear some pretty unique accents and phrases — but nothing quite compares to the Newfoundlander way of speaking.
I'll never forget my first time visiting Newfoundland, stepping into a taxi and not understanding a word the driver said. In my experience, people in the province are super talkative and some of the kindest in Canada.
Unfortunately, this meant that my whole cab ride was filled with me saying, "Pardon me?" as the driver chatted away.
My immediate family lives in Newfoundland, so I've been lucky to visit many times since that first trip. I've managed to pick up a few terms that you will only hear in Newfoundland — and I'm actually able to have conversations with locals now.
For anyone going to the island anytime soon, welcome to your Newfoundland slang dictionary.
'Waddaya at?'
Let's start with the basics. This is simply asking what you're up to — and used as a general greeting.
'Yes b'y!'
This term is a way of agreeing with something, or showing surprise — like saying, "No way!"
'Oh me nerves'
If something, or someone, is really getting to you — this is what you should say.
'Come-from-aways'
Anyone who's not from Newfoundland has "come from away," or is called a "mainlander." Basically, if they don't have that Newfoundland accent — they're probably CFAs (come-from-aways).
'Screech in'
If you've gone to Newfoundland over the age of 18, then you most likely have been screeched in. It's also referred to as "kissing the cod," and is exactly as the name describes.
When a Mainlander gets screeched in, they are initiated into the province.
You have to get someone to conduct the traditional ceremony, and you have to repeat the local saying, kiss a codfish and then take a shot of Screech rum to finish it off. Sometimes you have to eat a piece of "Newfoundland steak" — also known as bologna.
You even get a certificate!
'Buddy'
Okay, this term isn't super uncommon elsewhere in Canada, but it's basically every second word in Newfoundland.
A stranger? "Buddy over there."
A friend? "My buddy."
'Best kind'
This is also a term of endearment. If someone is really great, they're the "best kind."
In my books, most Newfoundlanders fit into this category.