Jimmy Kimmel Is The Mayor Of Dildo In Canada & Here's What The Town Is Actually Like

It might not be what you expect.

@wildkingnl | Instagram, @tonzli | Instagram

You may have heard about a little town in Newfoundland and Labrador named Dildo, that Jimmy Kimmel is randomly the mayor of.

When I went to Dildo a couple of years ago, I had no idea that Jimmy Kimmel was obsessed with it at first.

I was just driving to my family's cottage, and we happened to get hungry for lunch. That's when my dad (yes, my dad) suggested we stop in at Dildo for lunch. My jaw dropped because I had no idea what the hell he was talking about.

Once I realized that this was the town name though, I had to go.

So we drove into the small fishing town, and after a quick Google search, I discovered that Jimmy Kimmel was the mayor of it. I was surprised, to say the least.

There's a brewery there, and a tasty restaurant right on the water.

You can see Captain Dildo himself too. It's obvious they really embrace the name and have fun with it.

We asked the waitress how the locals felt about Jimmy Kimmel being their mayor, and she told us that they love it! It brought some well-deserved recognition to the town.

The town is small, but breathtaking, like most of Newfoundland.

You can stroll around the docks and look at the fishing huts, or have a patio drink if it's warm enough out⁠—which it probably isn't because it's Newfoundland after all.

The name is amazing, but the town is a great place to visit no matter what. Plus, you get to set your Instagram location as 'Dildo' on your post.

