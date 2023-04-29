An Iceberg Off The Coast Of Newfoundland Is Going Viral For Looking Like A Penis (PHOTOS)
This iceberg's size is quite impressive. 👀
There's an iceberg off the coast of Newfoundland that's going viral because it looks exactly like a penis — well, except for its truly impressive size.
It was recently spotted in a part of Canada that's known as Iceberg Alley, where icebergs move through the ocean from spring to early summer.
Drone photographer Ken Pretty posted photos on Facebook of a unique iceberg floating in the water on April 27 near Harbour Grace, about an hour from St. John's and 30 minutes from Dildo.
Not only was the phallic-shaped iceberg spotted close to the community of Dildo but it was also, quite fittingly, in a part of Newfoundland's Conception Bay.
The Facebook post of the iceberg went viral with thousands of shares and hundreds of comments, most of which were pun-filled.
"I'd give'er a go," one person said.
Another person mentioned that mother nature has "a sense of humour" because of the suggestive shape of this iceberg.
"That's some hard ice," someone else commented.
"Well isn't that just the tip of the iceberg," one person said.
Also, someone said that the town of Dildo, Newfoundland, should claim this iceberg as its own since it fits right in with the name of the town.
Another person joked, "Is that where baby icebergs come from?"
"They don’t stay hard forever," someone else said.
Pretty spoke to CBC News about the photos he shared of the iceberg and the reaction the post has gotten on social media.
"I'm gettin' a lot of response, a lot of reaction to the photo because of its resemblance to ... part of the male anatomy," the drone photographer said to the outlet.
Pretty shared that he knew right away, as soon as he saw the first photo he captured of the iceberg, that there was the potential for a big online reaction.
This phallic-shaped iceberg was called the "dickie berg" by commenters which is apparently a play on the Newfoundland term "dickie bird," which is a euphemism for penis.
According to CBC News, Pretty is from Dildo which makes this situation even more hilarious.
A lot of people were tagging Jimmy Kimmel in Pretty's Facebook post about the iceberg because the late-night host has quite an obsession with the town of Dildo.
He brought up the Newfoundland community a bunch of times on his show Jimmy Kimmel Live! and even campaigned to become the mayor by showing merchandise he created.
That included a shirt with "everyone's got a little Dildo in them" on it, a children's book model called Where's Dildo? and a bakery called "Dildonuts."
Kimmel was named the honorary mayor of Dildo, thanks to his obsession with the town.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.