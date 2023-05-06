The Penis-Shaped Iceberg Made It To American Late-Night TV & Was Called 'The Real North Pole'
The jokes just kept on coming! 👀
The iceberg off the coast of Newfoundland that went viral for looking like a penis made it to American late-night TV and the jokes just kept on coming.
Not only was the penis-shaped iceberg a sensation in Canada but it was also a pretty big deal in countries around the world, including the U.S.
It was featured on The Daily Show during an at-the-desk moment that showed clips from a CBC News segment on the iceberg.
In the video that was played in the episode, people were talking about the 'berg and how it looked exactly like a penis.
"It's a very large male member. There's no mistaking that's what it looks like. I'm not sure if we can say this on the air but I'm going to, it looks like a penis," someone in the clip said.
Then, the show cut to Dulcé Sloan, a comic and a correspondent on The Daily Show, sitting at the desk and laughing at the comment.
"She didn't want to say it but she did," Sloan noted.
"Now, see, that's the real North Pole right there," she said. "If this is what it looks like when it's cold, I want to see it when it's warmed up."
Sloan also joked about how the expression "just the tip of the iceberg" now has a new meaning because of this iceberg.
"Listen, I know what some of y'all are thinking but if you stretch first you'll be fine," Sloan said.
Drone photographer Ken Pretty posted photos on Facebook on April 27 of the phallic-shaped iceberg that he saw near Harbour Grace, Newfoundland.
What makes this situation even funnier is that iceberg was spotted in part of Conception Bay which is close to Dildo — the town that late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is the honorary mayor of.
Also, not to be outdone, the photographer shared with CBC News that he's actually from Dildo. How fitting!
This iceberg is being called a "dickie berg" which plays on the Newfoundland term "dickie bird," a euphemism for penis.
While the 'berg got people worked up for a little while, as you might have expected, it didn't last long despite its impressive size.
Someone shared on Facebook a few days later that the penis-shaped iceberg was no more.
This is the first time in the last few years and even the last few months that Canada has been the subject of jokes on American late-night TV.
Earlier this year, Kimmel called out a Canadian news team for an on-air mistake and a dispute between neighbours in Ontario was the butt of the joke on the late-night show last year.
Also, Stephen Colbert roasted Canada for saying "pop" instead of "soda" recently and made fun of Alberta for its "horrifying" number of syphilis cases back in 2021.