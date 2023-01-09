Jimmy Kimmel Called Out This Canadian News Team For An On-Air Mistake & TikTokers Love It
"Only in Saskatoon 😂"
Despite being the mayor of a town in the country, Jimmy Kimmel loves to rag (lovingly, of course) on Canada at every turn. His latest target was a news team in Saskatoon that had a big oopsie on air.
One of the Canadian news anchors posted the clip to TikTok, and people loved the hilarious mistake.
Kimmel also loved the on-air slip-up, and showed his Jimmy Kimmel Live! audience the video during the "Excellence in Reporting" segment (do we sense some sarcasm there?).
In the video, one news anchor passed it over to a colleague named Mike, who was supposed to be letting the audience know what was up next.
Instead, all you heard was someone presumably washing their hands. Bad time for a bathroom break, Mike!
The audio glitch made for a laugh, at least, and got people on TikTok smiling.
Alex Brown, a morning news anchor for CTV Saskatoon, posted the clip from Kimmel on her TikTok, with the caption, "when your news station makes it on the late night circuit."
"I work in news, I can totally appreciate this. The stuff you hear when they forget they're wearing a mic," one TikToker wrote in the comments.
Others felt bad for Mike. "Poor poor Matt," was a common sentiment.
It might not have been the shout-out Saskatoon wanted, but it was the one they got.
"I was so proud for a second and it all went away so fast," another said.
Others in the comments were cheering on Mike for making the news that day a tad more entertaining.