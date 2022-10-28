A Canadian News Anchor Got Brutally Honest About An Epic Fail On TV & TikTok Loves It (VIDEO)
Things didn't go quite as planned on her segment...😂
A news anchor in Canada approached a live TV failure with hilarious honesty, and people on TikTok are so here for it. The live news segment gone badly was posted to the social media platform, and has since gone viral thanks to the anchor's relatable attitude.
Alex Brown is a morning news anchor for CTV in Saskatoon and has actually had a few funny instances on air, which she owned on TikTok.
In one video posted on her account, @alexbrownctv, Brown had shown up at a school to speak with the students. The only problem was: no one wanted to talk to her.
"Honestly here's the plan. We were gonna go live from a high school. We were gonna have a sidewalk party with some of the grade nine's and we were gonna talk to them," she said while on live TV.
Things didn't exactly go according to plan though.
"Guess what? No one hangs out outside high schools anymore."
"Basically, no one wants to talk to us," she added.
@alexbrownctv
Replying to @I make dog snacks i stood on that sidewalk for FOUR HOURS and this was my last segment 🫠 #icant #oops #storytime
She gives the segment one last shot, shouting out to the schoolyard, "Hey everyone, are you excited for school!?", only to be met with silence.
"Moral is high," she joked after getting zero responses from students.
Her co-worker back in the news studio lost it laughing after the mess of a segment, and TikTokers reacted similarly.
"I ain't even watch the news but if you were on in my area I'd tune in," one said in the comments.
"You are too funnyyyy," said another.
Although it seemed like an epic fail at first, it's clear that the whole thing was actually perfect.
"That's a win if ever I saw one," a TikToker said.