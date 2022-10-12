A Canadian News Anchor Got In Her Feels About A Breakup While On TV & TikTok Is Here For It
Love hurts! 💔
Going through a breakup is hard enough, but imagine having to go through it and be on live TV every morning. A Canadian news anchor had an overshare moment on air, giving the audience and her co-host a good laugh.
She posted the hilarious video on TikTok, and people in the comments were sending her some serious love.
Alex Brown, a morning news anchor for CTV in Saskatoon shared a clip on TikTok that dated back to 2017, when she really felt her feelings during a broadcast.
In the TikTok video, Brown is asked about her thoughts on the Labour Day classic as part of a segment, but her response was probably not what anyone expected.
"See this is why you don't let yourself care about anything because then you can't get hurt," she said.
Brown's extremely candid comments caused Brown and her co-host to burst out laughing.
"Passion will kill ya," she added.
While the co-hosts giggled, Brown's male colleague was seen with his jaw wide open and he clearly didn't know how to handle the situation. "Not even gonna touch that one," he said.
After sharing the clip on TikTok, people were quick to praise Brown for her honesty and humour.
"This is the best thing I've seen," one commenter said.
"She's a mourning news anchor," another joked.
Another person suggested it was "time to bust out the breakup playlist."
So many people also shared their support for Brown and said they loved to see their news anchors act like real people.
"Oh boy I would tune in every day for this kind of energy," one commenter said.
"I love when news persons become real people. The relatability makes you more trustworthy," another person added.