A Canadian Divorce Lawyer Says Men Should Always Pay On The First Date & TikTok Is Divided
He said it's sort of a "litmus test."
When it comes to dating in Canada, an age-old question often comes up towards the end of the evening: who pays on the first date?
Well, according to one Canadian, men should pay for the first date – but not for the reasons you might think.
Toronto divorce lawyer Jason Lee sparked a debate on TikTok earlier this year when he came out with the controversial statement that "men should always pay on the first date."
In the video, uploaded with the caption "the best litmus test," he said that "it's for [men's] own good."
"You know, when us guys take issue with paying on the first date, the issue isn't tied to the number of dollars we are spending," he said.
"And if it is, respectfully, you need to get a job," he joked.
"The issue is when we end up paying for someone who has this real sense of entitlement, this expectation that we will pay. That's precisely why we need to always pay."
Confused yet?
Well, Lee explained that your date might be the person you end up marrying.
"And trust me as I say this, as a divorce lawyer, who you end up marrying is so, so important," he said.
Lee's logic is that, at the end of the evening, if your date just sits there expecting you to pay, you actually get to learn a lot about them and their character. And because of this, you know "you should never go on another date with them."
"You just learned that the person in front of you is entitled and frankly has the audacity to expect a near stranger to pay for them. Just imagine how someone like that will treat their significant other," he said.
It's a controversial take for sure, and the video has picked up over 86,300 likes and 8,000 comments so far.
Some people believe that if a man doesn't pay on the first date, that means he just wants to be friends. Recently, a TikToker revealed she ghosted a man after he asked if they could split the bill.
And, of course, many voiced such opinions in the comments section below.
"If you asked me on the date you’re paying. It’s not entitlement," one TikToker commented.
Another stated that "If that man let’s you pay on the first date, imagine what being married to him for the rest of your life will be."
But many others came to Lee's defense.
"I agree 100%, it’s the entitlement that is such a turn off," one TikToker commented.
Another TikToker offered a completely new perspective. "So I have a different outlook on this, if I see a potential partner, I would allow him to pay but if I don’t see potential I offer!"
Lee defended his stance in the comments section when the video started picking up heat.
As he put it, it's not about the money but about "respecting and appreciating the gesture."
"The issue is when the woman perceives the payment as an obligation, as opposed to a kind gesture. Entitled versus appreciative. No one owes anybody anything."
He also added that his logic isn't gender-specific. "Any man or woman who feels entitled in any way towards the other is a walking red flag," he said.
Do y'all agree?
