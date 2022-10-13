A Woman Ghosted A Guy After Splitting Bill On The First Date & TikTok Has So Many Thoughts
“Someone needs to tell this man.”
Should the man foot the bill on the first date or should it be split down the middle?
A woman on TikTok says she stopped talking to a man after their first date because he asked her to pay for half of the meal, and her video has ignited some intense discussion around dating on the platform.
“So I went on a date with this guy and when the cheque came he asked me to split the cheque with him to which I responded, ya sure of course,” TikTok user e11evyn says in her video. “And he was like you don’t mind and I was like no of course not, like why would I mind?”
She goes on to say they enjoyed the rest of the evening. However, the next day the man reached out and asked her why she was ghosting him and not texting back.
“Baby, I don’t know how to tell you this,” she says in the video. “I’m not gonna be the one to tell you it, but someone needs to tell this man.”
With over half a million views on TikTok, the video inspired many people to share their thoughts on whether the guy should be paying the bill on a first date.
For the most part, many are siding with the woman who posted the video saying if a man doesn’t pay for the entire meal then he just wants to be friends.
“Instant friend zone. I split the check with my friends,” one person writes.
“If you paying, he obviously just wanted to be friends then he get mad about you ghosting him. I’d ghost him too, like sir I thought this was a date,” another comment reads.
“I feel like asking to split after you asked me out for a first date means you were not into me enough to impress me for a first date,” another TikToker says.
While most people are agreeing with the girl in the video, others are questioning her stance.
“That’s very passive-aggressive behaviour, he dodged a bullet,” one user notes.
“I see what you’re saying, but if you said that you don’t mind and then proceed to be distant, that’s gonna cause confusion,” another comment reads.
“Man… this is what dating is like today? Not speaking to someone else again after they asked to split a check? Oy,” another person says.
It looks like the poster of the original video had something to add after seeing the comments.
“All I’m getting from these comments is that all these men wanna be my bestie,” she writes.
Even though most people are taking sides on this controversial topic, others are choosing to stay neutral.
“I don’t mind the 50/50 concept! Like I’ll pay this time you pay next time so it’s fair but that’s just me! To each their own!” one person writes.
This isn't the first time a TikTok video about a first date sparked a debate on the platform. One woman says she was invoiced by a man she went on a date with after she told him she didn't feel a romantic connection.
So next time you're going on a first date with someone, who do you think should be picking up the cheque?
