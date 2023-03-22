A Woman Landed A Job Interview With A Guy She Ghosted Years Ago & TikTokers Say It's 'Karma'
They went on a date six years ago.
If you've ever run into a person you went on a date with and then ghosted, then you probably understand how awkward that can be.
A woman from Austin, Texas took it a step further by sharing a story of how she was interviewed for a barista job she desperately needed by the guy she ghosted six years ago and people on TikTok are calling it "karma."
Rylie Jouett shared the story in a TikTok video that has been viewed over 8.4 million times.
“Karma is the nastiest b*itch I ever met bc 6 years ago when I was 19 I ghosted the nicest guy who had the best intentions for me & tell me why he’s the person that’s interviewing me for a job that I desperately need tomorrow,” the 25-year-old woman wrote over the video.
Her video has gotten a lot of attention with people loving the awkward situation.
"God I love karma," one person wrote, while another commented, "karma always hits me twice as hard as it should."
Another TikTok user shared Jouett should pretend she doesn't know him.
Others said it may be her second chance with the guy and that it wasn't such a big deal since he gave her the interview.
"This is just the beginning of a romantic comedy babes!" another person wrote.
Another person expressed that maybe now the tables will turn on her and he will actually ghost her.
"He’s gonna ghost you after the interview LMAOOO," they wrote.
Jouett did post follow-up videos right before and after the interview.
In one of her videos, the TikToker explained how the guy suggested they interview her for a job at a different location over the "conflict of interest" and it being "awkward."
"I'm like 'what? you can't even interview me because we kissed once six years ago on a date?' That's just so strange to me," she said.
The 25-year-old woman then explained they're both currently in relationships and she talked him into interviewing her at his location in the end.
@ryliejouett
Replying to @mmmmakenzie update part 1!!! a part two is comimg shortly🫡 #SeeHerGreatness #fypシ #karma #dating #ghosting #jobinterview
In a video posted after the interview, Jouett said she got the job offer, but was unsure because the location is 30 minutes away from her house and the pay was half of what she expected.
She also praised the man for being professional during the interview process.
Jouett also added that she even went back to read their texts to remind herself of what happened six years ago.
She claimed the man was too "obsessed" with her and very "intense."
"I was just not feeling it," she continued. "Could I have been better at communicated instead of ghosting? Absolutely."
In an interview with the New York Post, Jouett said she ended up declining the offer because she got a higher-paying job elsewhere.
She also said the guy never responded to her message declining the job.
At least now they won't have to deal with any potentially awkward situations!