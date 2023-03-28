A Man Walked Out Of A Job Interview After Waiting For 35 Minutes & People Are Praising Him
“An interview is a two-way street."
We've all been there, sitting in a waiting room for a job interview, anxiously waiting for our turn to impress the potential employer. But what happens when the waiting becomes too long and the interviewer doesn't seem to respect your time?
That's exactly what happened to one Reddit user who shared his experience in a post, and explained that he decided it was better to just walk out.
The interview was scheduled for 10 a.m. and the Reddit user arrived 10 minutes early, signed in at reception and waited patiently for the interviewer to call him in, according to his post.
He was told it would take five minutes, but after patiently waiting for 30 minutes, with no one acknowledging his presence or giving him any explanation for the delay, he questioned if it was even worth it for him to stay.
To make matters worse, the interviewer walked past him three times without saying a word or acknowledging his presence.
"It’s at this point I say enough is enough and sign myself out. It’s 10:35. No one has bothered to explain any delays, and the interviewer has blanked me several times despite knowing I’m sitting there waiting,” read the post.
The Reddit user started to second guess his decision and turned to Reddit to ask if it was “a d*ck move?”
“The way I’m seeing this is that if I was 35 minutes late for the interview with no explanation as to why I’m late, I’d have no chance of getting the job,” wrote the Reddit user. "I’m also thinking if this is how badly their time management is, what will it be like actually working there?”
People in the comment section agreed with the Reddit user and reassured him that his decision to walk out wasn’t wrong.
“At the end of the day, an interview is a two-way street. It also gives you insight on somewhere where you may want to sign a contract of employment,” wrote one user. “If that's the first impression, I think I'd have walked out, too.”
The commenter then asked: "Did they ever get in touch with you again?”
The Reddit user answered saying that he hasn’t heard back “as of yet.”
“I thought maybe a phone call would’ve happened asking if I want to reschedule but nothing. I don’t think I’ll bother if they do, to be honest,” wrote the user.
Another person wrote: “I have heard of places that do this deliberately, to see how committed you are or some bollocks. This sort of tw*t f***ery should not be encouraged. You did the right thing.”
Although people are agreeing with the Reddit user’s move, some may argue that walking out of an interview can come across as unprofessional and may damage your chances of being considered for future opportunities with the same company. Employers often value candidates who demonstrate patience, resilience, and flexibility, especially in high-pressure environments.
While it's understandable to feel frustrated when an interviewer makes you wait for an extended period without any explanation, it's important to handle the situation with professionalism and respect.
Communication is key, and both candidates and interviewers should strive to be prompt, respectful, and transparent throughout the hiring process.
