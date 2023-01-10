Fans Think Taylor Swift Threw Shade At Ellen DeGeneres For An Old Interview & It's So Cringe
Emily Ratajkowski called it "so f*cked up."
Ellen DeGeneres is getting slammed for an old Taylor Swift Interview that has resurfaced on TikTok recently, and you can feel the awkwardness through the screen.
A TikTok account posted a video showing two Swift interviews side-by-side, one from a 2019 interview with Zane Lowe and the other being a 2014 interview on The Ellen Show.
In the first clip of her interview with Lowe, Swift discusses the attention on her dating life as a young woman in Hollywood and the times she was placed in an uncomfortable position because of the inappropriate questions she was bombarded with.
She didn't mention Ellen b y name, but she did talk about how her songwriting and music-making skills were reduced to a “trick, rather than a skill and a craft.”
“When I was like 23 and people were just like kind of reducing me to making slideshows of my dating life and putting people in there that I'd sat next to at a party once, and deciding that my songwriting was like a trick, rather than a skill and a craft,” Swift says to Lowe in the interview.
“It's a way to take a woman who's doing her job and succeeding at doing her job and making things… in a way, it's figuring out how to completely minimize that skill,” Swift added.
@thatnostalgicgirl
in this interview she’s 100% describing being on the Ellen show 😤 #taylorswift #swiftie #k18results #taylorsversion #swiftok #theellendegeneresshow
The TikTok then cuts to her interview with DeGeneres from around seven years earlier, in which DeGeneres does exactly what Swift describes in her interview with Lowe.
The clip starts with DeGeneres hounding Swift about her alleged relationship with actor Zac Efron, which Swift completely denies.
Then DeGeneres forces Swift to participate in a game about her dating life where she was asked to ring a bell when she sees a picture of the mystery guy who inspired her song We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.
Swift, who looks visibly uncomfortable, refused to play the game multiple times during the interview.
“I don’t know if I’m going to do this,” Swift says before DeGeneres shoots back "yeah you will.”
The interview only gets more and more cringe from there.
People in the comment section were upset about how Swift was treated and even celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski aren’t cool with it.
“This is so f*cked up,” Ratajkowski commented under the video. "She’s literally begging her to stop.”
Famous TikToker Chris Klemens also chimed in and commented, “God Ellen is so horrifying.”
“I think the sentence 'I don't wanna do it,' should've been more than enough,” wrote another commenter.
However, others were not so sympathetic toward Swift.
One user commented, “she is sooo whiny!!!”
“She brought it on herself. Don’t make albums airing dirty laundry if you can’t hack it being in the spotlight,” read the comment. “It’s your job!!!”
However, from the comment section, it’s clear that Swift has an overwhelming amount of support on her side.