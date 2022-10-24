Fans Think Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Is A Revenge Album & Here's Who's On Her List
🎶”I don’t start sh*t but I can tell you how it ends”🎵
Taylor Swift released her tenth album Midnights on Friday and Swifties spent the weekend speculating about the inspiration — and the celebrity beefs — behind some of the singer's new music.
While the Karma singer has not revealed what her new tracks are about, her fans are trying to put together the pieces and think they've found some subtle shade thrown at the likes of Scooter Braun, Kim Kardashian and even Kanye West.
We've put together some of the top fan theories that are buzzing around Taylor Swift's latest music. She hasn't confirmed them, but that hasn't stopped people from guessing!
What is Taylor Swift's song "Karma" about?
In her new song Karma, Swift sings the words:
Spider boy, king of thieves
Weave your little webs of opacity
My pennies made your crown
Trick me once, trick me twice
Don't you know the cash ain't the only prize?
Swifties were quick to point out that the song seems to be about her drama with Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta.
The feud between the three stems back to 2019 when Braun bought Big Machine Label Group, which included the master rights to Swift's first six albums.
The music executive later sold those rights in a deal worth over $300 million, according to Variety.
There was a lot of back and forth about the series of events that happened during the bitter feud, as reported by Cosmopolitan.
Swift eventually decided to re-record the six albums to take back control of her music and has also switched to Universal's Republic Records.
That's how we got the "Taylor's Version" of many of her classic songs.
What is Taylor Swift's song "Vigilante Shit" about?
Fans linked Braun again to another new song of Swift's titled Vigilante Shit.
In the track, Swift sings:Picture me thick as thieves with your ex-wife
And she looks so pretty
Driving in your Benz
Lately she's been dressing for revenge
Swifties seem to think Braun's divorce from his ex-wife Yael Cohen last July could be the inspiration behind the track. If that's true that means Cohen and Swift are friends.
"That song 'Vigilante Shit' is about the Scooter Braun / Yael Cohen breakup and you can’t convince me otherwise. I will not be taking questions at this time. Thank you. #MidnightsTaylorSwift," one fan tweeted.
Does Taylor Swift call out Kanye West in her new "Midnights" album?
While some are convinced Vigilante Shit is about Braun, others claim the song is about another high-profile divorce: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.
"Ummmmmmmmm so Vigilante Shit is about Kimye???? Right???? We’re all in agreement here??????? #MidnightsTaylorSwift#TSmidnightTS," one person tweeted.
This would mean Swift has formed a friendship with Kardashian following their 2016 feud that included the reality TV star's ex-husband.
Swift's battle with West started in 2009 at the MTV Video Music Awards when West interrupted Swift's acceptance speech. The rapper later apologized.
West then went on to talk about Swift in his song Famous, which Swift says she didn't approve.
Swift said she never spoke to West about the song, but a phone call between the two showed otherwise.
Kardashian decided to get involved and defended West's music.
However, it seems Kardashian is past the drama and even revealed she was a Swift fan in a podcast in 2021.
In the Honestly With Bari Weiss podcast, Kardashian said "I really like a lot of her songs" and called them "super cute and catchy." However, she couldn't actually name any of Swift's songs.
It's hard to keep track!
As for what Swift's music is really about, who knows if that will ever be revealed!
We may just have to stick to fan theories.