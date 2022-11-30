Here's How To Get Your 2022 Spotify Wrapped Playlist & Taylor Swift Wasn't No. 1 This Year
Latin beats ruled 2022!
Spotify Wrapped 2022 is officially here, and the streaming service has revealed all the major songs and artists that its 456 million users listened to over the course of the year.
In a news release, Spotify unveiled the top artists, songs, albums and podcasts among its users and surprisingly, Taylor Swift did not take the top spot this year.
Here's how you can find your Spotify Wrapped list for 2022, and which musicians and podcasts came out on top this year.
How do I find my Spotify Wrapped playlist?
You can access your personalized 2022 Wrapped experience by logging into your Spotify account on your desktop, on iOS or on your Android device.
On the homepage, you'll see an option to go to your Spotify Wrapped and once you click on that you can explore your playlists and see what you listened to most in 2022.
If you're using it on your phone, make sure the Spotify app is updated to the latest version (8.7.78) to access the playlist.
What was the top song of 2022 on Spotify?
Harry Styles' song "As It Was" topped the list as the number one song on Spotify for 2022. The English singer's song is nominated for several awards, including three Grammy Awards in 2023: Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Music Video.
Next on the list is the catchy song "Heat Waves" by Glass Animals.
"STAY (with Justin Bieber)" by The Kid LAROI and Bieber came in third.
The fourth and fifth spots were both taken by Latin artist Bad Bunny with his songs "Me Porto Bonito" and "Titi Me Pregunto."
Who was the top artist of 2022 on Spotify?
Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny was the top artist of 2022, according to Spotify. It's been a great year for the Latin artist who also dominated Apple and Pandora music charts in 2022, as reported by Forbes.
Taylor Swift came in second. The Pop singer released her new album Midnightsrecently and also announced she will be going on tour in 2023.
Two Canadian musicians, Drake and The Weeknd, took the third and fourth spots.
K-Pop group BTS was the No. 5 entry on the list of artists this year. Back in October, the group announced they were taking time off for military service in South Korea.
What was the top album of 2022 on Spotify?
Bad Bunny was back on the list for the top album of 2022 with Un Verano Sin Ti.
Harry Styles' album Harry's House took the second spot and third place went to SOUR by Olivia Rodrigo.
Music fans also loved Ed Sheeran's album titled = and Planet Her by Doja Cat which took the fourth and fifth spots on the list.
What was the top podcast of 2022 on Spotify?
When it came to podcasts of the year, The Joe Rogan Experience was the top podcast of 2022. In the podcast, the comedian has a long-form conversation with guests that include other comedians, actors, musicians and MMA fighters.
The Call Me Daddy podcast hosted by Alex Cooper came in second and is the most listened-to podcast by women on Spotify. The comedy and advice podcast explores a variety of topics like dating, how to spice up a relationship and trauma recovery.
The third spot went to Anything Goes by Emma Chamberlain. In the comedy podcast, the 21-year-old American YouTube personality talks about "whatever is on her mind every week."
Case 63, which is the English adaptation of Caso 63, is Spotify's fourth top podcast of 2022. Actress Julianne Moore and actor Oscar Isaac executive produce and star in the series. In the podcast, a New York psychiatrist begins treating a patient registered as Case 63 who claims to be from the year 2062.
The Crime Junkie podcast rounds out the list in the fifth spot. The Indianapolis-based podcast explores true crimes and allows listeners to follow along on a missing, wanted or murder case. It's hosted by best friends Ashley Flowers and Brit Prawat.
