Bad Bunny Broke Records & Made History With His Orlando Concerts

"I do not stop dreaming."

Florida Associate Editor
Bad Bunny performing at his concert. Right: The Orlando Amway Center concert venue.

badbunny | TikTok, @amwaycenter | Instagram

If there is anything Floridians love more than the beach on spring break, it's Bad Bunny. In fact, they adore the artist so much, that they helped him make history at the Amway Center in Orlando... two nights in a row!

Bad Bunny rocked the Orlando stage on March 29 and March 30. The rapper exceeded expectations and broke the record for the highest concert gross and biggest attendance for both nights at the concert venue.

The man of Puerto Rican descent has become the first Latin artist to have two sold-out shows on back-to-back nights.

"We are happy to welcome so many fans back and thrilled to be setting records along the way," said Chief Venues Officer, Allen Johnson, in a news release.

Bad Bunny went on to Miami for three nights in April and the tickets went fast.

"I come from a humble neighborhood in Puerto Rico, from a hard-working family, with a dream that thanks to God and the support of all of you and the hard work today, I can say that it has come true and I continue dreaming," Bad Bunny told his fans at the concert, "I do not stop dreaming."

Even though his tour El Último Tour Del Mundo means "The Last World Tour", it was just a tease. His upcoming one is called World's Hottest Tour and the singer is performing again in August.

You bet, he sold out his Miami shows. By popular demand, he had to add another performance.

His winning streak doesn't end there. He had over 9.1 billion streams on Spotify in 2021.

The GRAMMY winner's loyal fans are excited to sing and dance with him again later this year.

